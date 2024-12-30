What Draws Olympians and Elite College Swimmers Back to the Pool as Masters Swimmers?

Courtesy: Kelly Palace

Many swimmers “retire” at a young age, stepping away from the sport after achieving success at the collegiate or Olympic level. But what if instead of stopping, they simply hit “pause”? Masters Swimming provides a welcoming pathway back into the water, allowing swimmers to rediscover the joy, community, and competition that first drew them to the sport. Here are three inspiring examples of Olympians and elite college swimmers who have returned to swimming through Masters, embracing it as a lifelong pursuit.

Champion’s Mojo for Masters Swimmers’ top three interviews from 2024 on elite swimmers endeavors in Masters Swimming:

1. U.S. Olympian Dave Sims Returns to Swimming with a Unique Approach (Episode 256)

Dave Sims, a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team and former Stanford University standout, rediscovered his love for swimming in his 40s through Masters Swimming. Joining the Santa Barbara Masters, he not only rekindled his competitive spirit but also set national records. Notably, Sims transitioned from excelling in long-distance events to mastering breaststroke and butterfly, even learning breaststroke at age 47. At 62, he remains passionate about swimming, inspired by older competitors who continue to race into their 90s and beyond.

Takeaway: What does changing from your best event to a backup event look like? Listen below:

2. Olympian and Champion of Chemistry and Kicking: Chris Stevenson (Episode 261)

Chris Stevenson, an Olympian (Greece 1984), standout college swimmer for UNC, and world and national record holder in Masters Swimming, shares his journey back to the pool after a hiatus due to personal and professional challenges. A chemistry professor at University of Richmond and long-time volunteer for U.S. Masters Swimming, Stevenson discusses overcoming physical and mental hurdles to regain his form. He offers insights into developing a strong underwater dolphin kick and emphasizes the importance of setting realistic goals and finding joy in the process of swimming.

Takeaway: Was Chris Stevenson the original “blast-off” underwater kicker? And how has he dominated for decades on underwaters? Listen below:

3. At Age 27, Jenna Campbell Transitions from Elite College Swimmer to Masters World Record Holder (Episode 258)

Jenna Campbell, a former NCAA Division I swimmer at Cal Berkeley, set a Masters World Record in the 25-29 age group for the 200-meter long course freestyle with a time of 2:02.06 this summer at U.S. Masters Summer Nationals in Mission Viejo, CA. Her achievement underscores the opportunities Masters Swimming provides for elite athletes to continue competing and excelling beyond their collegiate careers. Campbell’s story is a testament to the vibrant competitive environment within Masters Swimming that caters to swimmers of all ages and backgrounds.

Takeaway: Is cross-training the key to success? Listen below:

For more inspiring stories and insights, listen on Champion’s Mojo for Masters Swimmers.

About The Champion’s Mojo Podcast for Masters Swimmers:

With over 5 years, 260 episodes published and 8 podcasting awards, Champion’s Mojo has interviewed some of the top swimmers, thought leaders and coaches in our sport. Their special focus is on topics that are interesting and important to Masters Swimmers. They are a podcast that inspires and empowers adult athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and Masters swimmers to live with personal excellence. Each episode delves into the heart of what it takes to become a champion—not just in sports, but in life. Hosted by world record-setting athlete Kelly Palace, this show is filled with insightful conversations, deep questions, and real stories that motivate you to reach your full potential. Join us as we speak with champions, coaches, and experts who share their secrets to success and well-being. Ready to unlock your champion mindset? Visit ChampionsMojo.com for more.

Subscribe to the Champions’ Mojo Podcast today and don’t miss an episode. Hosted by Kelly Palace, you can learn more about the Host here.

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.