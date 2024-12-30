SwimSwam’s Most Commented Articles Of 2024

This week, we looked back at the most-read SwimSwam articles of 2024. But the articles that garnered the highest amount of clicks aren’t always the ones that prompted the most discussion, so now it’s time to look at the most commented-on articles of the year.

As ever, the list is dominated by the live recaps. This year, the session that prompted the most discussion in the comment section was the fifth night of finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s the session where Leon Marchand won double gold in the 200 butterfly/200 breaststroke, and Sarah Sjostrom shocked the world—and herself—by winning gold in the women’s 100 freestyle.

As of writing, there are 2,615 comments on the article; it’s the only one to prompt more than 2000 comments as the article with the second-most comments is the live recap from the eighth finals session at the Olympics with 1,879 comments. Olympic live recaps take the top four spots in the rankings; the first non-Olympic live recap is Day 2 finals at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which featured a showdown in the women’s 100 butterfly final between new world record holder Gretchen Walsh as she looked to make her first Olympic team, Torri Huske, and Regan Smith.

Last year, the first non-live recap article on the ranking was the original article on Cate Campbell’s comment that “it is so much sweeter beating America,” which slotted in at #16. This year, the non-live recap article with the most comments checks in at #30; it’s the news that Bob Bowman had been named Director of Swimming at Texas two days after winning an NCAA title with Arizona State. That news also dropped on April Fools’ Day, and at first glance, many couldn’t tell if it was an April Fools’ Day joke or an actual news item. It’s the only non-live recap article to make the Top 50 this year in an Olympic year that also included two World Championships.

Most Commented On SwimSwam Articles of 2024