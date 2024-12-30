Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam’s Most Commented Articles Of 2024

Comments: 3
Sophie Kaufman
by Sophie Kaufman

December 30th, 2024 News

This week, we looked back at the most-read SwimSwam articles of 2024. But the articles that garnered the highest amount of clicks aren’t always the ones that prompted the most discussion, so now it’s time to look at the most commented-on articles of the year.

As ever, the list is dominated by the live recaps. This year, the session that prompted the most discussion in the comment section was the fifth night of finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s the session where Leon Marchand won double gold in the 200 butterfly/200 breaststroke, and Sarah Sjostrom shocked the world—and herself—by winning gold in the women’s 100 freestyle.

As of writing, there are 2,615 comments on the article; it’s the only one to prompt more than 2000 comments as the article with the second-most comments is the live recap from the eighth finals session at the Olympics with 1,879 comments. Olympic live recaps take the top four spots in the rankings; the first non-Olympic live recap is Day 2 finals at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which featured a showdown in the women’s 100 butterfly final between new world record holder Gretchen Walsh as she looked to make her first Olympic team, Torri Huske, and Regan Smith.

Last year, the first non-live recap article on the ranking was the original article on Cate Campbell’s comment that “it is so much sweeter beating America,” which slotted in at #16. This year, the non-live recap article with the most comments checks in at #30; it’s the news that Bob Bowman had been named Director of Swimming at Texas two days after winning an NCAA title with Arizona State. That news also dropped on April Fools’ Day, and at first glance, many couldn’t tell if it was an April Fools’ Day joke or an actual news item. It’s the only non-live recap article to make the Top 50 this year in an Olympic year that also included two World Championships.

Most Commented On SwimSwam Articles of 2024

# Article Comments
1 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 2615
2 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 8 Finals Live Recap 1879
3 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 1873
4 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 1782
5 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 1696
6 2024 Olympics: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 1603
7 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 1600
8 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 7 Finals Live Recap 1593
9 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 9 Finals Live Recap 1561
10 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 1539
11 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 1465
12 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 1349
13 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 6 Finals Live Recap 1319
14 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap 1295
15 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap 1253
16 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 1222
17 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap 1214
18 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 1211
19 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals Live Recap 1190
20 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 6 Finals Live Recap 1134
21 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 8 Finals Live Recap 1051
22 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap 1017
23 2024 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 822
24 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 799
25 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap 750
26 2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 747
27 2024 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap 742
28 2024 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 716
29 2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 708
30 Bob Bowman Named Director, Head Men’s Coach At Texas Two Days After NCAA Title With ASU 693
31 2024 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap 672
32 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap 671
33 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap 662
34 2024 Paris Olympics: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap 624
35 2024 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 614
36 2024 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 614
37 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 9 Finals Live Recap 596
38 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap 586
39 2024 SC World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap 585
40 2024 SC World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 552
41 2024 SC World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 540
42 2024 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 524
43 2024 SC World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 521
44 2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 519
45 2024 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap 508
46 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap 507
47 2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 6 Finals Recap 493
48 2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 489
49 2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap 483
50 2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 480

sjostrom stan
1 minute ago

It’s been a pleasure 🫡

Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
29 minutes ago

Thanks for the recap recap.

Wahoowa
39 minutes ago

We need a Swammy award for ‘Best Comment of the Year’.

