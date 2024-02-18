2024 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 Finals Heat Sheet

We’ve made it, folks — we’re down to the last session of the 2024 Doha World Championships. There are seven event finals this session, including the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relays to cap off the meet.

Day 8 Order of Events:

Men’s 50 backstroke — final

Women’s 50 breaststroke — final

Men’s 1500 freestyle — final

Men’s 400 IM — final

Women’s 400 IM — final

Men’s 4×100 medley relay — final

Women’s 4×100 medley relay — final

Australia’s Isaac Cooper set an Oceanic record of 24.12 to lead the semifinals of the men’s 50 backstroke. He’s sitting ahead of defending champion Hunter Armstrong. Throughout the meet, backstrokers have had trouble swimming straight–even Cooper hit the lane rope during his semifinal. There’s a ton of talent in this heat beyond the top two including Ksawery Masiuk, Pieter Coetze, and Hugo Gonzalez, but this race may end up coming down to who can avoid the lane ropes.

World record holder Ruta Meilutyte leads the field in the women’s 50 breaststroke final by a wide margin. She swam 29.40 in the semifinals, putting her well ahead of 100 breaststroke champion Tang Qianting, who swam an Asian record of 29.80 to qualify. Just behind her is Bendetta Pilato, who was also sub-30 in semis with a 29.91.

800 freestyle champion Daniel Wiffen qualified for the men’s 1500 free final in a quiet 6th place, doing what he needed to make the top 8. After missing the 800 free final along with both the 800/1500 free final in Fukuoka, Florian Wellbrock secured lane 4 for this final. He leads the way with a prelims time of 14:48.43.

In the men’s 400 IM prelims, David Johnston swam a personal best 4:12.51 that held up as the fastest time of the morning. His teammate Carson Foster, the two-time defending champion–qualified safely in 4th (4:13.24). 200 IM finalists Daiya Seto (3rd, 4:13.06), Lewis Clareburt (5th, 4:13.24), and Alberto Razzetti (8th, 4:15.84) also made this 400 IM final.

In the women’s race, Canada’s Tess Cieplucha made her move on the back half of her prelims swim, passing Serbia’s Anja Crevar and posting 4:40.80 for the fastest qualifying time. After Crevar’s 4:41.11, the 3rd through 6th place qualifiers are separated by just over a half-second, with Freya Colbert sitting 3rd in 4:42.33.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — Final

World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2023)

, Russia (2023) Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2018)

, Russia (2018) 2023 World Champion: 24.05 — Hunter Armstrong, United States

Final:

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — Final

Final:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — Final

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)

Championship Record: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia (2023)

, Tunisia (2023) World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)

2023 World Champion: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia

, Tunisia Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 15:00.99 , Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 15:05.49

Final:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

World Record: Leon Marchand , France – 4:02.50 (2023)

, France – 4:02.50 (2023) World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin, Russia – 4:10.02 (2021)

Championship Record: Leon Marchand , France – 4:02.50 (2023)

, France – 4:02.50 (2023) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand , France – 4:02.50

, France – 4:02.50 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 4:12.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 4:13.76

Final:

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

World Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) Championship Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:27.11 (2023)

, Canada – 4:27.11 (2023) World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) 2023 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:27.11

, Canada – 4:27.11 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 4:38.53, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 4:39.92

Final:

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – Final

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:27.20 (2023)

World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)

2023 World Champion: United States – 3:27.20

Final:

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – Final

World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)

2023 World Champion: United States – 3:52.08

Final: