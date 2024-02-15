2024 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Five Prelims Start Lists

Day Five Prelims Relay Article

DAY 5 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay

It’s the fifth morning of Doha 2024, and we have a quick prelims session to cover. Things will commence with the women’s 100 free, where Siobhan Haughey enters the event as the top seeded entrant. Her entry time of 52.02 is the fastest time in the world this season, and stands as the Hong Kong national record in the event. American Kate Douglass, Australia’s Shayna Jack, and Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands are additional names expected to be podium contenders.

The men’s 200 back is filled with 1:55-1:56 range swimmers. Roman Mityukov of Switzerland is the top seeded entrant, and is the defending bronze medalist in the event. Australia’s Bradley Woodward and Ukrainian World Junior champion Oleksandr Zheltiakov have also dipped under the 1:56-mark before, and could very well challenge for the Doha title. The bronze medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, Luke Greenbank of Great Britain, will also swim today.

The 200 breaststroke for both men and women feature some deep fields. The men’s is led by Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands, while Kate Douglass leads the way in the women’s race. Kate Douglass recently posted a new American record of 2:19.30 last month, and she clears the field by over two seconds based on best times. The men’s race is filled with 2:07-2:08 range swimmers, so Arno Kamminga, Dong Zhihao, Nic Fink, Jake Foster, and Erik Persson are anticipated to be challengers to Corbeau’s top seed.

Australia enters the women’s 4×200 free relay as the top seed, after smashing the world record (7:37.50) en route to Fukuoka gold. Two of the four swimmers from the record-breaking quartet are here in Doha (Shayna Jack & Brianna Throssell), so they look to be in a good position to defend their title. China has Li Bingjie and Ai Yanhan for their final’s relay, so they look to be strong podium contenders too.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70 (2016)

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.16

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.61, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 53.88

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Shayna Jack took control during the first circle seeded heat, leading from the start. She flipped through the first 50 in 25.95 before winning the heat with a time of 53.50. While she showcased strong opening speed, her final 50 split of 27.55 was the real separator for her. Her time would hold up for the fastest time of the morning, earning her lane four in tonight’s second semifinal.

Kalia Antoniou touched 2nd behind Jack in the first heat, clocking 54.49. Sweden’s Michelle Coleman (54.72) claimed 3rd in the first heat, safely qualifying for tonight’s semifinals.

Marrit Steenbergen opened up the penultimate heat in 25.94, nearly identical to Jack’s split from the previous heat. She would come home slightly slower over the final 50, but did enough to win the heat with a swift 53.66. Steenbergen is the defending bronze medalist in this event, and helped Team Netherlands to gold in the women’s 4×100 free relay on day one. Brazil’s Stephanie Balduccini clocked a 2nd place performance in this heat, nearing her personal best with a respectable 54.25.

USA’s Kate Douglass got off to a great start in the final heat, but Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong quickly gained the lead through the first 50 (25.39). She would hold it to the finish, winning in 53.70. Barbora Seemanova (53.97) touched 2nd in the heat, and Douglass rounded out the top three in 54.12. Douglass appeared to hold back quite a bit in the heat, presumably saving as much energy as possible for her 100 free/200 breast double over the next two days.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:54.14

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.09

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Freestyle specialist Lukas Märtens of Germany made his presence known in the first circle seeded heat. He opened in a fast 27.30 over the first 50 meters, before flipping 2nd at the 100 in 57.34. It was Apostolos Siskos of Greece taking over leading duties, and he would win the heat in 1:56.64. Siskos’ mark checks-in as a new national record, eclipsing the previous mark of 1:56.72 held by Apostolos Christou. Pieter Coetze of South Africa touched 2nd in 1:57.90 and Martens fell to 4th. Oleksandr Zheltiakov, the World Junior Champion and 3rd seed, finished 8th in this heat and will not advance to the semifinals.

After failing to advance out of the heats in the 100m distance, Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk won heat three. He touched in 1:58.20, advancing to his first semifinal of the meet. He posted a lead-off leg of 53.09 during yesterday’s mixed medley relay prelims, which would have won bronze in the individual 100 backstroke. Australia’s Bradley Woodward (1:58.26) was 2nd in the heat, while Lee Juho (1:58.29) clocked a 3rd place performance.

Kai Van Westering of the Netherlands hit the touchpad in 1:57.29 to secure victory in the final heat. The bronze medalist from Fukuoka, Roman Mityukov of Switzerland, touched for 2nd.

American Jack Aikins placed 11th this morning, advancing for a second swim tonight. The bronze medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, Luke Greenbank (1:58.23), ranked 7th after the heats.

After snagging silver in the men’s 100 back, Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez snuck through to the semifinals here with a 14th place showing this morning. He clocked 1:59.00 to place 5th in the final heat.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)

2023 World Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa – 2:20.80

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:23.91, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:24.63

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:24.15 Mona McSharry (IRL) – 2:24.82 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 2:25.09 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 2:25.18 Tes Schouten (NED) – 2:25.90 Francesca Fangio (ITA) – 2:26.01 Gabrielle Silva (BRA) – 2:26.28 Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 2:26.31 Kristyna Horska (CZE) – 2:26.71 Letitia Sim (SGP) – 2:27.08 Lisa Mamie (SUI) – 2:27.42 Nayara Pineda (ESP) – 2:27.45 Ana Blazevic (CRO) – 2:27.51 Sua Moon (KOR) – 2:27.53 Eleni Kontogeorgou (GRE) – 2:28.53 Villanue Rodriguez (MEX) – 2:28.90

Mona McSharry produced a marker of 2:24.82 en route to securing a win in the second heat. More known for her sprinting skills, the time from McSharry checks-in just shy of her Irish record (2:24.50) from May. Her time would hold up for the 2nd fastest swim of the morning session.

Heat three was won by Tes Schouten of the Netherlands, who earned a silver medal on the second night of competition in the 100 breast. She hit the wall in 2:25.90 for her heat win, which is just over a second slower than McSharry from the previous heat. Schouten is the defending silver medalist in this event.

Kate Douglass (USA) and Sydney Pickrem (CAN), who went 1-2 in the women’s 200 IM earlier in the meet, highlighted the final heat. Douglass (2:24.15) ultimately won the heat with the fastest time of the morning, while Pickrem (2:25.18) touched 2nd. Italy’s Francesca Fangio stopped the clock in 2:26.01 for 3rd in this heat, booking her ticket to tonight’s semifinals.

Australia’s Abbey Harkin, who owns a best time of 2:23.59 in this event, finished 22nd. Her time of 2:31.93 was well off her personal best, and will be swimming on Australia’s 4×200 free relay later in the session.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao , China – 2:08.83 (2023)

, China – 2:08.83 (2023) Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.68, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.33

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Matti Mattsson (FIN) – 2:09.15 Lyubomir Epitropov (BUL) – 2:10.57 Ikuru Hiroshima (JPN) – 2:10.73 Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 2:10.85 Erik Persson (SWE) – 2:10.94 Nic Fink (USA) – 2:11.00 Dong Zhihao (CHN) – 2:11.13 Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:11.22 Jake Foster (USA) – 2:11.27 Maksym Ovchinnikov (UKR) – 2:11.55 Adam Chillingworth (HKG) – 2:11.98 Denis Petrashov (KGZ) – 2:12.23 James Dergousoff (CAN) – 2:12.34 Lee Sanghoon (KOR) – 2:12.43 MA De Lara Ojeda (MEX) – 2:12.50 Carles Coll Marti (ESP) – 2:12.72

Tokyo bronze medalist, 30-year-old Matti Mattsson of Finland, made a statement in the first circle seeded heat, ripping through the first 100 in 1:01.71. He turned at the 150 in 1:35.03, and held to win in the fastest time of the morning (2:09.15). Sweden’s Erik Persson () claimed 2nd in this heat, highlighted by a strong closing 35 meters. American Jake Foster clocked a time of 2:11.27 to place 3rd.

Ikuru Hiroshima of Japan staked his claim on victory in the penultimate heat, hitting the touchpad in a time of 2:10.73. Nic Fink (2:11.00), who won the 100 breast on night two, touched in 2nd while China’s Dong Zhihao (2:11.13) finished 3rd.

Top seed Caspar Corbeau (NED) led from start to until the 195m mark, before Lyubomir Epitropiv of Bulgaria stole the heat win. Epitropiv’s finishing time was 2:10.57, while Corbeau touched in 2:10.85. Corbeau’s teammate, Arno Kamminga, finished in 2:11.22 for 3rd place status.

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS