2024 Sun Belt Championships Day 1: Marshall and James Madison Split Night 1 Relays

2024 SUN BELT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES

  1. Marshall/James Madison – 74
  3. Georgia Southern/Old Dominion – 62

The first day of the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships is in the book. The meet, which features four teams, is taking place at the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center in Orlando.

At the conclusion of the first day of competition, Marshall and James Madison are tied for first, each having won a day 1 relay and taken 2nd in the other. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion are tied for 3rd.

James Madison ripped off a win in the first event of the meet: the 200 medley relay. Cameron Gring (24.77), Riley Bridgman (27.98), Madison Cottrell (23.37), Jamie Cornwell (22.41) combined to clock a 1:38.53, breaking the Sun Belt Championship Record. The performance also marked a new James Madison program record.

Marshall then went on to win the 800 free relay in 7:17.61. Molly Warner (1:48.88), Madeline Hart (1:49.07), Audrey West (1:50.45), and Eszter Laban (1:49.21) teamed up to earn that win. James Madison came in 2nd, fueled in large part by a very speedy 1:47.27 anchor from Grace Bousum. Additionally, the Georgia Southern team of Zuri Clavo (1:51.93), Jamison Tiller (1:51.64), Carsyn Cosman (1:50.54), and Chiara Alberti (1:50.73) set a new school record of 7:24.84, which was good for 3rd last night.

