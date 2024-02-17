2024 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Men’s 50 Backstroke

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

The seventh preliminary session of the Doha 2024 World Swimming Championships will be filled with one lap sprints, starting with the women’s 50 free, where world record holder Sarah Sjostrom will highlight the final heat. We will also see the heats of the men’s 50 backstroke and women’s 50 breaststroke, where Hunter Armstrong (USA) and Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) are the top seeds.

In addition to the 50m distances, we will also see the prelims of the mixed 4×100 free relay and the men’s 1500 free. The mixed relay has a number of medal contenders, with Team USA, Australia, and China all submitting strong prelim lineups. Sweden has notably withdrawn, but were expected to be major contenders with the likes of Sarah Sjostrom, Michelle Coleman, and Bjorn Seeliger.

The men’s 1500 free will end the session, and there will be four heats. Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui is the defending champion, and is the 2nd fastest performer in the history of the event. However, given he missed the finals in both the 400 and 800, Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri look like the top contenders. Germany’s Florian Wellbrock is one to watch out for too, despite missing the 800 final earlier in the meet. Wellbrock competed in the Open Water component of these championships, and noted that he recovered better this year compared to last year.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — HEATS

World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

, Sweden (2023) World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

, Sweden

Olympic 'A' Qualifying Time: 24.70, Olympic 'B' Qualifying Time: 24.82

Poland’s Katarzyna Wasick took control of heat 10 from the very first stroke. The 2022 silver medalist in the event stormed through the lap in 24.36, winning by 0.39 over Sweden’s Michelle Coleman. Coleman clocked in at 24.75, continuing her successful season after grabbing gold in this event at the European Short Course Championships.

Shayna Jack of Australia, who secured individual bronze in yesterday’s 100 free final, posted a dominant win in heat 11. She was a bit behind through the first 15 meters, but accelerated down the backstretch to touch in 24.30. The time was 0.06 faster than we saw in the previous heat, and 0.21 off her season best time from December.

World record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden was the highlight of heat 12. She stopped the clock in a sub-24 performance (23.91), with American Kate Douglass clocking a huge best time for 2nd in the heat. Douglass stopped the clock in 24.19, eclipsing her previous lifetime best marker of 24.38 from the U.S. Open in December.

Sjostrom will start as the favorite in tonight’s 50 butterfly final, which will occur before the semifinals of the 50 free.

The top four really separated themselves from the field this morning, all swimming 24.3 or faster. Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin posted the 5th fastest time in 24.70, while 100 free champion Marrit Steenbergen (NED) clocked 24.86 for 10th place status.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — HEATS

World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2023)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2018)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2018)

2023 World Champion: 24.05 — Hunter Armstrong, United States

The 200 backstroke champion from last night, Hugo Gonzalez (24.72) of Spain, claimed victory in the first circle seeded heat. Gonzalez also claimed silver in the 100 back earlier in the meet, and looks to have hopes to medal in all three backstroke distances. Australian Isaac Cooper (24.75) was 2nd in the heat after missing the final in Fukuoka. Cooper will swim in tonight’s 50 free final, which will occur before the semifinals of this event.

South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, who snagged bronze in yesterday’s 200 back, touched in 24.75 to win the penultimate heat. It was a close race down to the touch with Michael Andrew (24.82), but he got his hand on the wall first nonetheless. Andrew will have the same double as Cooper tonight, with the 50 free final and the semifinals of this event.

Defending champion Hunter Armstrong was out-touched by Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk in the final heat, with the pair posting the two fastest times of the morning. Masiuk finished in 24.58 while Armstrong hit the touchpad in 24.66. Italy’s Michele Lamberti (24.88) and Germany’s Ole Braunschweig (24.94) placed 3rd and 4th in the heat, breaking 25-seconds as well.

Eight swimmers dipped under the 25-second threshold this morning, with 25.18 being the cut-off for a semifinals appearance.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — HEATS

The 100 breaststroke champion from night two made her presence known in the first circle seeded heat. Tang Qianting touched in 29.93 for the win, just 0.01 outside her own Asian record from September. Lara Van Niekerk of South Africa touched for 2nd in the heat, posting 30.28. Chang Yang touched in 31.02 for 3rd.

Benedetta Pilato of Italy, the former world record holder and the currently world junior record holder, showcased her high stroke rate en route to winning heat four. She recorded a time of 29.89 for the win, a time that was 0.04 ahead of Tang’s performance in the previous heat. Ireland’s Mona McSharry (30.72) was 2nd in the heat, while Sophie Hansson (30.83) of Sweden hit the wall 3rd.

After missing the semifinals of the 100 breast earlier in the competition, Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania claimed the final heat win. She finished in a time of 30.05, and is the defending champion and world record holder in this event. She really looked to shut things down with 10 meters to go, a promising sign heading into the next round. Ida Hulkko of Finland hit the wall in 30.36 for 2nd place, while her teammate Veera Kivirinta (30.53) rounded out the top three.

It took a time of 31.25 to advance to the next round, with American Piper Enge posting the 15th fastest time of the morning in 31.09.

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — HEATS

World Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)

Championship Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 3:24.29 — Australia (2023)

2023 World Champion: 3:18.83 — Australia

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — HEATS

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)

Championship Record: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia (2023)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)

2023 World Champion: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia

Olympic 'A' Qualifying Time: 15:00.99 , Olympic 'B' Qualifying Time: 15:05.49

