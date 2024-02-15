2024 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
Well, folks, we are more than halfway through the meet so far, and after tonight, there will just be three days of racing left at these 2024 World Champs. Before we jump into the live recap, take a perusal of the order of events and the start lists.
DAY 5 Finals EVENT SCHEDULE
- Women’s 200 Butterfly Final
- Women’s 100 Freestyle Semifinals
- Men’s 100 Freestyle Final
- Women’s 50 Backstroke Final
- Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinal
- Men’s 200 IM Final
- Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinal
- Men’s 200 Backstroke Semifinal
- Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay
There are a couple of big questions that we will all have the answer to in several, hopefully exciting, hours. Chief among them is what will Pan Zhanle do in the 100 free? After setting a new World Record in the finals of the 4×100 Free Relay, can Pan go faster? If he stumbles, Alessandro Miressi and Hwang Sunwoo will be looking to pounce.
While seeded to make the finals in both the 100 free and 200 breast, American Kate Douglass will have to tackle both events again after doubling up this morning and faces a tough field in the 100 free headlined by Shayna Jack, Marrit Steenbergen and Siobhan Haughey, who has already claimed medals in the freestyle and breaststroke events.
While the Chmielewski brothers swam together in the 200 fly semifinals, the Foster brothers both will tackle different events. Carson Foster will look to finally strike gold in the finals of the 200 IM, where he is the top seed and will be flanked by Duncan Scott and the ever-mercurial Shaine Casas. Meanwhile, Jake Foster will look to try to make the final after swimming himself into the 9th seed in the 200 breast.
The session wraps up with the final of the Women’s 4×200 free relay, where China will look to hold off a depleted but still World Record holding squad from Australia as well as surprise 2nd seed New Zealand, whose team set a new National Record in the prelims.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:04.06 (2023)
- Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:04.06
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:08.43, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.07
Final:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Semifinals
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70 (2016)
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.16
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.61, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 53.88
Top 8:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Pan Zhanle, China – 46.80 (2024)
- World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86 (2022)
- Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, Australia – 47.15
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 48.34, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 48.58
Final:
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 26.86 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)
- Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 27.08
Final:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals
- World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)
- Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.68, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.33
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)
- Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:54.82
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.94, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.53
Final:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals
- World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)
- Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)
- 2023 World Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa – 2:20.80
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:23.91, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:24.63
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:54.14
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.09
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final
- World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)
- Championship Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Australia – 7:37.50
Final: