2024 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Well, folks, we are more than halfway through the meet so far, and after tonight, there will just be three days of racing left at these 2024 World Champs. Before we jump into the live recap, take a perusal of the order of events and the start lists.

DAY 5 Finals EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 200 Butterfly Final

Women’s 100 Freestyle Semifinals

Men’s 100 Freestyle Final

Women’s 50 Backstroke Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinal

Men’s 200 IM Final

Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinal

Men’s 200 Backstroke Semifinal

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay

There are a couple of big questions that we will all have the answer to in several, hopefully exciting, hours. Chief among them is what will Pan Zhanle do in the 100 free? After setting a new World Record in the finals of the 4×100 Free Relay, can Pan go faster? If he stumbles, Alessandro Miressi and Hwang Sunwoo will be looking to pounce.

While seeded to make the finals in both the 100 free and 200 breast, American Kate Douglass will have to tackle both events again after doubling up this morning and faces a tough field in the 100 free headlined by Shayna Jack, Marrit Steenbergen and Siobhan Haughey, who has already claimed medals in the freestyle and breaststroke events.

While the Chmielewski brothers swam together in the 200 fly semifinals, the Foster brothers both will tackle different events. Carson Foster will look to finally strike gold in the finals of the 200 IM, where he is the top seed and will be flanked by Duncan Scott and the ever-mercurial Shaine Casas. Meanwhile, Jake Foster will look to try to make the final after swimming himself into the 9th seed in the 200 breast.

The session wraps up with the final of the Women’s 4×200 free relay, where China will look to hold off a depleted but still World Record holding squad from Australia as well as surprise 2nd seed New Zealand, whose team set a new National Record in the prelims.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.06 (2023)

, Canada – 2:04.06 (2023) Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.06

, Canada – 2:04.06 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:08.43, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.07

Final:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Semifinals

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70 (2016)

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.16

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.61, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 53.88

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Pan Zhanle , China – 46.80 (2024)

China – 46.80 (2024) World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 46.86 (2022)

, Romania – 46.86 (2022) Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, Australia – 47.15

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 48.34, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 48.58

Final:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 26.86 (2023)

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)

Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 27.08

Final:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao , China – 2:08.83 (2023)

, China – 2:08.83 (2023) Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.68, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.33

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand , France – 1:54.82

, France – 1:54.82 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.94, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.53

Final:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)

2023 World Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa – 2:20.80

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:23.91, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:24.63

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:54.14

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.09

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)

Championship Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Australia – 7:37.50

Final: