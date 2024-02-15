Psych Sheets Released For 2024 SEC Championships

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Psych sheets for next week’s SEC Swimming & Diving Championships have been released, with arguably the marquee conference meet on the college calendar slated to run Monday through Saturday, Feb. 19-24.

The meet is a highly-anticipated one, with Bella Sims making her NCAA postseason debut for Florida, while it will also be the lone SEC Championship appearance for Isabel Ivey, who transferred over from Cal.

On the men’s side, it will be another opportunity to watch Josh Liendo and Jordan Crooks go head-to-head once again in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly, while we’ll also get to see Texas A&M sophomore Baylor Nelson defend his medley titles and Ruard van Renen make his Power Five conference debut for Georgia after he swept the 100 back, 200 back and 100 fly at last season’s MAC Championships competing for SIU.

Swimmers are over-entered on the psych sheets at this point, with both Sims and teammate Emma Weyant holding entries in seven events and Ivey entered in six.

The likely schedule for Sims is the 500 free, 400 IM and 200 back, while Ivey’s most likely lineup is the 200 IM, 200 free and 100 free, though both swimmers hold top seeds in some other events as well.

On the men’s side, Liendo and Crooks are both entered in the 50, 100 and 200 free, along with the 100 fly, with the 200 free the likely event on the chopping block.

Some of the top swimmers in the conference, such as Tennessee’s Mona McSharry and Martin Espernberger, are currently racing at the 2024 World Championships in Doha but are expected to be in the field next week.

Notable Women’s Entries

Bella Sims , Florida – 100/200/500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200/400 IM,

, Florida – 100/200/500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200/400 IM, Isabel Ivey, Florida – 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, 100 free

Emma Weyant , Florida – 200/500/1650 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 200/400 IM

, Florida – 200/500/1650 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 200/400 IM Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 50/100 free, 100/200 breast

Zoie Hartman, Georgia – 200 free, 100/200 breast, 200 IM

Notable Men’s Entries

The SEC Championships will get underway on Monday with diving action, while swimming will kick off on Tuesday night with timed finals in the 200 medley and 800 free relay before we see four full days of racing from Wednesday to Saturday.