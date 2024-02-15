Doha 2024, Day 5 Oceania Recap: New Zealand Women Down Longstanding Relay Record

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

In terms of Oceanian action non day five of the 2024 World Championships, Australia’s Iona Anderson picked up her second individual medal of the meet.

The promising 18-year-old produced a time of 27.45 to reap silver in the women’s 50m back, falling just .02 outside of American Claire Curzan who grabbed gold.

This was a duplicate of the same 1-2 finish in the 100m backstroke earlier in the competition where Anderson scored silver in 59.12 to Curzan’s 58.29.

On the New Zealand front, although the nation fell short of the women’s 4x200m freestyle podium, the foursome of Erika Fairweather, Laticia-Leigh Transom, Eve Thomas and Caitlin Deans combined for a new national record.

The squad ultimately stopped the clock in a collective effort of 7:53.02 for 5th place. That crushed the former Kiwi standard of 7:55.92 put on the books over a decade ago in the heats of the 2012 Olympic Games

Splits for tonight’s record-setting performance included the following:

National/Continental Records Through Day 5:

Australia Men’s 50m breaststroke – Sam Williamson , 26.32 *Oceanian Record

New Zealand Women’s 400m free – Erika Fairweather, 3:59.44 Women’s 4x200m free relay – 7:53.02



Medal Table (Oceania) Through Day 5: