Doha 2024, Day 5 Asian Recap: Pan Zhanle Follows In Ning Zetao’s 2015 Footsteps

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entering these 2024 World Championships, the first and only Chinese man to become world champion in the 100m freestyle was Ning Zetao.

In 2015, now-retired Ning stunned a stacked field that included Australia’s Cameron McEvoy, the United States’ Nathan Adrian and Belgian Pieter Timmers. He topped the podium in Kazan at 47.84, despite owning a lifetime best of 47.65 from a year earlier.

The story was very similar this week in Doha, where China’s Pan Zhanle became the world champion despite owning a much quicker career best from his World Record-setting swim earlier in the competition.

On night one of these World Championships, Pan fired off a monster time of 46.80 as lead-off on his squad’s men’s 4x100m free relay.

His outing represented just his second-ever sub-47-second result. Pan not only overtook his previous Chinese national record of 46.97 which was set at last year’s Asian Games, but it shaved .06 off of Romanian David Popovici‘s eye-popping WR mark of 46.86 established at the 2022 European Championships.

Pan took the individual 100m free gold tonight in a time of 47.53, while Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (47.72) and Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth (47.78) finished behind the 19-year-old superstar.

Regardless of the time, Pan got the job done, took home the gold and became China’s 2nd world champion in this prestigious event leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games.

National/Continental Records Through Day 5:

China Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle , 46.80 *WORLD RECORD Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting , 1:05.27

Hong Kong Women’s 100m breast – Siobhan Haughey , 1:05.92



Medal Table (Asia) Through Day 5: