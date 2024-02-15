2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 800 free relay is up for grabs on Day 5 in Doha with every nation seemingly in the mix with so many of the big stars missing across the board.

The United States missed the final, the Australians are out in Lane 1, and China might have to be the favorite after qualifying 1st into the final with 16-year-old Yang Peiqi dropping an impressive 1:57.57 lead-off in the heats.

China has also moved out their slowest leg from the prelims, Ma Yonghui (1:59.18), in exchange for Ai Yanhan, who made the 200 free final (after a pair of scratches) and finished 8th in 1:57.53 (1:57.33 in semis).

The other key lineup changes for the final are the addition of Shayna Jack for the Australians and Taylor Ruck for the Canadians.

Jack, who will race the 100 free semis earlier in the session, placed 7th in the individual 200 free and was as fast as 1:56.80 in the semis, which is a five-second improvement from the Aussies’ slowest leg this morning that she’ll be replacing (Jaclyn Barclay‘s 2:01.95).

The Aussies also move Brianna Throssell to the lead-off leg after she won bronze individually (1:56.00), going with a bit of a shotgun strategy with Jack going second.

Canada brings in both Ruck and Rebecca Smith in exchange for Katerine Savard and Ella Jansen, who were both 1:59s this morning. Ruck hasn’t raced individually yet (only entered in 50 free) but has been strong on the relays with 100-meter splits, while Smith went 1:58.08 to finish 11th in the 200 free.

Other Lineup Changes

New Zealand has moved Erika Fairweather to the lead-off and added Kaitlin Deans in exchange for Summer Osborne .

in exchange for . Brazil brings back the same lineup, but 200 free 5th-place finisher and South American Record holder Maria Costa moves to the lead-off leg.

moves to the lead-off leg. Hungary brings back the same lineup but moves Nikoletta Padar , who scratched the 100 free to focus on this relay, to the lead-off leg. Padar split 1:57.90 on the anchor this morning.

, who scratched the 100 free to focus on this relay, to the lead-off leg. Padar split 1:57.90 on the anchor this morning. Great Britain brings back the exact same lineup and order.

The Netherlands has added 200 free semi-finalist Janna van Kooten in exchange for Yara van Kalmthout.

FULL LINEUPS – WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY FINAL