2024 World Championships Prelim Relay Lineups: Cartwright & Taylor In For Team Australia

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relay Start Lists

The lineups for the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay heats at the Doha 2024 World Championships are now public.

Team Australia, the defending champions and world record holders, will be the top seed. They will swim out of lane four in the final heat, and they have submitted a lineup of Kai Taylor, Jack Cartwright, Alexandria Perkins, and Abbey Harkin. Cartwright is a member of the world record breaking relay from Fukuoka, but placed 17th (49.01) to miss the semifinals of the individual 100 free here in Doha.

Look for Australia to bring in Shayna Jack and Brianna Throssell to their relay tonight, assuming they safely advance to the final.

The United States have opted to go with Luke Hobson, Jack Aikins, Addison Sauickie, and Kayla Han. Hobson helped Team USA to bronze in yesterday’s men’s 4×200 free relay and also claimed the same color medal in the individual 200 free. Aikins was 4th in last night’s 200 back final, but swam on the 4×100 free relay prelims for the USA. Sauickie is more known for her 200 and 400 free events, while Han specializes in the 400 IM in addition to the 800 and 1500 freestyles.

Team USA is likely to add Matt King to their quartet later today, with the possibility of Claire Curzan and Kate Douglass joining the squad too.

Expect China to be a major contender in this race as well. They are leading off with Wang Haoyu, while Ji Xinjie, Yu Yiting, and Ai Yanhan will swim the remaining legs. 100 free world record holder Pan Zhanle will almost certainly appear on the relay tonight, with freestyle ace Li Bingjie a possibility too.

The Italians have a strong foursome this morning, as Lorenzo Zazzeri, Manuel Frigo, Sofia Morini, and Chiara Tarantino will team up in an effort to make the final. The individual silver medalist from the men’s 100 free, Alessandro Miressi, is anticipated to join the team later tonight.

Canada is going with Finlay Knox, Javier Acevedo, Rebecca Smith, and Taylor Ruck. Knox won the 200 IM gold medal earlier in the meet, while Ruck has split 53.26 here in Doha.

FULL LINEUPS

Heat 1:

Lane 3 – Philippines (Hatch, Jacinto, Sanchez, Salvino)

Lane 4 – Dominican Republic (Pineiro, Fernandez, Santana, Nunez)

Lane 5 – Tonga (Faeamani, Uhi, Panuve, Ohuafi)

Heat 2:

Lane 0 – Federal States of Micronesia (Limtiaco, Kihleng, Moya, Adams)

Lane 1 – Armenia (Barseghyan, Chakhoyan, Manucharyan, Poghosyan)

Lane 2 – Slovakia (Dusa, Tistan, Slusna, Ivan)

Lane 3 – Sweden (DNS)

Lane 4 – United States (Hobson, Aikins, Sauickie, Han)

Lane 5 – Italy (Zazzeri, Frigo, Morini, Tarantino)

Lane 6 – Hungary (DNS)

Lane 7 – Thailand (Kawesriyong, Kanteemool, Kwanmuang, Srisa)

Lane 8 – Guam (Poppe, Hendrix, Bollinger, Lee)

Lane 9 – Kenya (Maina, Mohamed, Thorpe, Brunlehner)

Heat 3: