2024 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Lineups
There are some longer events during Day 7 finals of the 2024 World Championships but mainly, the session will be taken up by the sprint events as we get into not only the men’s 50 freestyle final and semifinals of the women’s splash and dash but also more 50s of stroke for both men and women.
Day 7 Order of Events:
- Women’s 50 butterfly — final
- Men’s 50 freestyle — final
- Women’s 200 backstroke — final
- Women’s 50 breaststroke — semifinals
- Men’s 100 butterfly — final
- Women’s 50 freestyle — semifinals
- Men’s 50 backstroke — semifinals
- Women’s 800 freestyle — final
- Mixed 4×100 freestyle relay — final
The first three finals of the night–women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, and women’s 200 back–all have an overwhelming favorite. In the first event of the night, Sarah Sjostrom looks to extend her lead as the swimmer with the most individual world titles in history, a record she claimed from Michael Phelps in Fukuoka. Sjostrom qualified for the final with a 25.08, but swam 24.88 in the heats, showing she’s on sub-25 form in Doha. This will be her first of two events in the session as she’ll feature in the women’s 50 free semifinals later.
Then, the attention turns to Cameron McEvoy in the men’s 50 freestyle final. McEvoy has fired off 21.13 and 21.23 already at this meet. Now, we’ll see what he has in store as he aims for back-to-back titles in the event. McEvoy will be flanked by Vladyslav Bukhov (21.38) who broke the Ukrainian record in the semis and Ben Proud (21.54), who’s aiming to do better than his bronze in Fukuoka.
Claire Curzan owns the top seed in the women’s 200 backstroke (2:07.01) by a comfortable 1.84 second margin. That semifinal time was the third-fastest swim of her career. At 19, she’s hoping to become the third swimmer to sweep the 50/100/200 of any stroke at a single World Championships after claiming the 50 and 100 back earlier in the meet.
Also 19, Diogo Matos Ribeiro comes into the men’s 100 fly final with the top time. He swam 51.30 for a new Portugese record in the semifinals. He won the 50 butterfly earlier in the meet–his first World title–and is now aiming for a second. The top three swimmers–Ribeiro, Jakub Majerski, and Simon Bucher–are separated by just nine-hundredths after semifinals. Then, there’s also Nyls Korstanje and veteran Chad le Clos in the outside lanes who will no doubt push the pace on the first half of the race.
The women’s 800 freestyle is wide open but after her dominant win in the 1500 freestyle, Simona Quadarella comes in with the advantage. But there’s also top qualifier Isabel Gose, who has medaled in both the 400/800 already. Erika Fairweather also has two individual medals to her name and her countrymate Eve Thomas could also surprise.
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — Final
- World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)
- Championship Record: 24.60 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
- World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: 24.77 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
Final:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 24.63
- Melanie Henique (FRA) — 25.44
- Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.67
- Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 25.69
- Angelina Kohler (GER) — 25.71
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 25.85
- Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 25.89
- Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 25.96
Sarah Sjostrom has done it again. She won gold in the women’s 50 butterfly by .81 seconds, securing her 6th World Championship title in the event. Melanie Henique was with Sjostrom for the first few meters but then Sjostrom powered away and didn’t look back.
She challenged her own 24.60 Championship record that she set back at the 2017 World Championships, coming within three-hundredths of the mark. At 30-years-old, this is her 3rd fastest performance ever behind only her world record and that championship record.
Henique grabbed the silver in 25.44, more than two-tenths ahead of Farida Osman, who climbed back onto the World Championship podium for the first time since 2019.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Final
- World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
- Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: 21.06 — Cameron McEvoy, Australia
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 21.96, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 22.07
Final:
- Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) — 21.44
- Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 21.45
- Ben Proud (GBR) — 21.53
- Michael Andrew (USA) — 21.71
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.77
- Kenzo Simons (NED) — 21.81
- Bjorn Seeliger (SWE) — 21.83
- Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) — 21.84
Vladyslav Bukhov pulled off the upset of the meet, beating the last two world champions Cameron McEvoy and Ben Proud. Bukhov was last off the blocks and seemed out of the race on the first strokes. It looked like the race would be between McEvoy and Proud, but came charging through the field to get himself back in the mix for the medals.
At the touch, Bukhov got the better of McEvoy by .01 seconds, earning his first world title in 21.44.
On the whole, the field was slower than they were in the semifinals. Yesterday, Bukhov broke the Ukrainian record with a 21.38, slotting in to 2nd seed behind McEvoy’s 21.23. McEvoy earned the silver medal in 21.45 while Proud took bronze .08 seconds behind with a 21.53.
Those three had separated themselves a bit from the rest of the field as Michael Andrew and Isaac Cooper took 4th and 5th in 21.71 and 21.77.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Final
- World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
- Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
- 2023 World Champion: 2:03.85 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.39, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:11.04
Final:
- Claire Curzan (USA) — 2:05.77
- Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) — 2:07.03
- Anastasia Shkurdai (NIA) — 2:09.08
- Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (HUN) — 2:09.76
- Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:09.92
- Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) — 2:10.11
- Dora Molnar (HUN) — 2:11.01
- Freya Colbert (GBR) — 2:11.22
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — Semifinals
- World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)
- Championship Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)
- World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)
- 2023 World Champion: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania
Top 8:
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — Final
- World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
- Championship Record: 49.50 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: 50.14 – Maxime Grousset, France
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 51.67, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 51.93
Final:
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Semifinals
- World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
- Championship Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
- World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)
- 2023 World Champion: 23.62 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 24.70, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 24.82
Top 8:
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — Semifinals
- World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)
- Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
- World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)
- 2023 World Champion: 24.05 — Hunter Armstrong, United States
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — Final
- World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)
- Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2015)
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)
- 2023 World Champion 8:08.87 — Katie Ledecky, United States
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 8:26.71, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 8:29.24
Final:
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — Semifinals
- World Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)
- Championship Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)
- World Junior Record: 3:24.29 — Australia (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: 3:18.83 — Australia
Final:
