2024 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 121

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 Finals Heat Sheet

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Lineups 

There are some longer events during Day 7 finals of the 2024 World Championships but mainly, the session will be taken up by the sprint events as we get into not only the men’s 50 freestyle final and semifinals of the women’s splash and dash but also more 50s of stroke for both men and women.

Day 7 Order of Events:

  • Women’s 50 butterfly — final
  • Men’s 50 freestyle — final
  • Women’s 200 backstroke — final
  • Women’s 50 breaststroke — semifinals
  • Men’s 100 butterfly — final
  • Women’s 50 freestyle — semifinals
  • Men’s 50 backstroke — semifinals
  • Women’s 800 freestyle — final
  • Mixed 4×100 freestyle relay — final

The first three finals of the night–women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, and women’s 200 back–all have an overwhelming favorite. In the first event of the night, Sarah Sjostrom looks to extend her lead as the swimmer with the most individual world titles in history, a record she claimed from Michael Phelps in Fukuoka. Sjostrom qualified for the final with a 25.08, but swam 24.88 in the heats, showing she’s on sub-25 form in Doha. This will be her first of two events in the session as she’ll feature in the women’s 50 free semifinals later.

Then, the attention turns to Cameron McEvoy in the men’s 50 freestyle final. McEvoy has fired off 21.13 and 21.23 already at this meet. Now, we’ll see what he has in store as he aims for back-to-back titles in the event. McEvoy will be flanked by Vladyslav Bukhov (21.38) who broke the Ukrainian record in the semis and Ben Proud (21.54), who’s aiming to do better than his bronze in Fukuoka.

Claire Curzan owns the top seed in the women’s 200 backstroke (2:07.01) by a comfortable 1.84 second margin. That semifinal time was the third-fastest swim of her career. At 19, she’s hoping to become the third swimmer to sweep the 50/100/200 of any stroke at a single World Championships after claiming the 50 and 100 back earlier in the meet.

Also 19, Diogo Matos Ribeiro comes into the men’s 100 fly final with the top time. He swam 51.30 for a new Portugese record in the semifinals. He won the 50 butterfly earlier in the meet–his first World title–and is now aiming for a second. The top three swimmers–Ribeiro, Jakub Majerski, and Simon Bucher–are separated by just nine-hundredths after semifinals. Then, there’s also Nyls Korstanje and veteran Chad le Clos in the outside lanes who will no doubt push the pace on the first half of the race.

The women’s 800 freestyle is wide open but after her dominant win in the 1500 freestyle, Simona Quadarella comes in with the advantage. But there’s also top qualifier Isabel Gose, who has medaled in both the 400/800 already. Erika Fairweather also has two individual medals to her name and her countrymate Eve Thomas could also surprise.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — Final

Final:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 24.63
  2. Melanie Henique (FRA) — 25.44
  3. Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.67
  4. Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 25.69
  5. Angelina Kohler (GER) — 25.71
  6. Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 25.85
  7. Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 25.89
  8. Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 25.96

Sarah Sjostrom has done it again. She won gold in the women’s 50 butterfly by .81 seconds, securing her 6th World Championship title in the event. Melanie Henique was with Sjostrom for the first few meters but then Sjostrom powered away and didn’t look back.

She challenged her own 24.60 Championship record that she set back at the 2017 World Championships, coming within three-hundredths of the mark. At 30-years-old, this is her 3rd fastest performance ever behind only her world record and that championship record.

Henique grabbed the silver in 25.44, more than two-tenths ahead of Farida Osman, who climbed back onto the World Championship podium for the first time since 2019.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Final

  • World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
  • Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)
  • 2023 World Champion: 21.06 — Cameron McEvoy, Australia
  • Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 21.96, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 22.07

Final:

  1. Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) — 21.44
  2. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 21.45
  3. Ben Proud (GBR) — 21.53
  4. Michael Andrew (USA) — 21.71
  5. Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.77
  6. Kenzo Simons (NED) — 21.81
  7. Bjorn Seeliger (SWE) — 21.83
  8. Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) — 21.84

Vladyslav Bukhov pulled off the upset of the meet, beating the last two world champions Cameron McEvoy and Ben Proud. Bukhov was last off the blocks and seemed out of the race on the first strokes. It looked like the race would be between McEvoy and Proud, but came charging through the field to get himself back in the mix for the medals.

At the touch, Bukhov got the better of McEvoy by .01 seconds, earning his first world title in 21.44.

On the whole, the field was slower than they were in the semifinals. Yesterday, Bukhov broke the Ukrainian record with a 21.38, slotting in to 2nd seed behind McEvoy’s 21.23. McEvoy earned the silver medal in 21.45 while Proud took bronze .08 seconds behind with a 21.53.

Those three had separated themselves a bit from the rest of the field as Michael Andrew and Isaac Cooper took 4th and 5th in 21.71 and 21.77.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Final

  • World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
  • Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • 2023 World Champion: 2:03.85 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia
  • Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.39, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:11.04

Final:

  1. Claire Curzan (USA) — 2:05.77
  2. Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) — 2:07.03
  3. Anastasia Shkurdai (NIA) — 2:09.08
  4. Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (HUN) — 2:09.76
  5. Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:09.92
  6. Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) — 2:10.11
  7. Dora Molnar (HUN) — 2:11.01
  8. Freya Colbert (GBR) — 2:11.22

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — Semifinals

  • World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)
  • Championship Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)
  • World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)
  • 2023 World Champion: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — Final

  • World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
  • Championship Record: 49.50 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)
  • 2023 World Champion: 50.14 – Maxime Grousset, France
  • Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 51.67, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 51.93

Final:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Semifinals

  • World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
  • Championship Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
  • World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)
  • 2023 World Champion: 23.62 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
  • Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 24.70, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 24.82

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — Semifinals

  • World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)
  • Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)
  • 2023 World Champion: 24.05 — Hunter Armstrong, United States

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — Final

  • World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)
  • Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2015)
  • World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)
  • 2023 World Champion 8:08.87 — Katie Ledecky, United States
  • Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 8:26.71, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 8:29.24

Final:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — Semifinals

  • World Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)
  • Championship Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)
  • World Junior Record: 3:24.29 — Australia (2023)
  • 2023 World Champion: 3:18.83 — Australia

Final:

In This Story

121
Southerly Buster
31 seconds ago

Barclay and Anderson have handled their first senior international meet well.

1
0
Reply
Tencor
1 minute ago

New Asian Record by Tang, her start is so powerful

1
0
Reply
Titobiloluwa
1 minute ago

What is that start from van Niekerk.

0
0
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
1 minute ago

Tang with a body length lead on van Niekerk on the start, what.

5
0
Reply
Daddy Foster
2 minutes ago

Tang will win gold in Paris

5
0
Reply
notabackstroker
3 minutes ago

amazing swim from curzan – so happy for her and excited for her future. now she’s won the treble it’s got me thinking about the discussion of the meaning of these champs. i feel like the winners are definitely world champions. but these more superlative titles like joining Qin and McKeown in the triple crown club I just don’t think are as valid here? i guess that’s where i draw the line in my head. Not to take away from an amazing week for CC though i mean she’s seriously amazing and i am but a lowly swimswam commenter, just an example

5
-1
Reply
Joel Lin
3 minutes ago

All of the Aussie swimmers look like movie stars.

And they can swim pretty good too.

6
0
Reply
Swimmerj
4 minutes ago

Excellent meet for Claire bear!

3
-1
Reply
Breezeway
4 minutes ago

Dressel and Alexy gonna 1-2 that 50free in Paris

0
-14
Reply
Troyy
5 minutes ago

Only a couple of months ago Barclay’s 200 PB was 2:11.50

7
0
Reply
Buttafly
5 minutes ago

Curzan is really taking advantage of this meet, love to see it

7
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
5 minutes ago

The difference between Curzan and Barclay underwater was wild there. Seemed to be most of the margin.

3
-1
Reply
Jonathan
6 minutes ago

Who’s swimming the relay for USA tonight?

1
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  Jonathan
5 minutes ago

Armstrong, King, Curzan, Douglass

3
0
Reply
Tencor
7 minutes ago

That pretty much solidifies Curzan as the MVP on the women’s side

16
-2
Reply
Joel Lin
Reply to  Tencor
4 minutes ago

Easily. She had a resplendent performance there. She’s set up great for this summer.

1
0
Reply
Jasmine
7 minutes ago

What a meet for Claire!!

12
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
8 minutes ago

Huh winning all three distances in one stroke AND a silver in a second stroke.

Best world champs by a backstroker of all time, pretty definitive.

7
-23
Reply
Madge
Reply to  Steve Nolan
7 minutes ago

LOL

9
-2
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Madge
4 minutes ago

Everyone always talks about how it’s about placing, not time. Ain’t seen anyone do that before.

1
-1
Reply
maheny
Reply to  Steve Nolan
2 minutes ago

ryan lochte kinda was a backstroker and 2011 worlds was p good

1
0
Reply
Beginner Swimmer at 25
8 minutes ago

A North Carolinian is a triple World Champion! never thought I would see the day

6
-1
Reply
Matt
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
7 minutes ago

Could be 4x in a hour I hope

4
-1
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
Reply to  Matt
2 minutes ago

Didn’t she already grab a Mixed Medley gold too?

0
0
Reply
John
8 minutes ago

Barclay with a 2:07.0 wowww

18
0
Reply
Tencor
8 minutes ago

2:05.77, extremely good time

6
0
Reply
Matt
8 minutes ago

So happy for curzan! Hope she can find a few events to excel in at Paris

3
0
Reply
Matt
9 minutes ago

What a blunder by cam. I thought his floor was at least 21.2/3 in final. I thought he wasn’t a complete lock for gold only because burkhov is so fast and if he got a good start he could challenge a 21.1/2 maybe and then proud is a wildcard. But if you told me burkhov would be 21.44 and proud 21.53 I’d have though cam easily wins. Very disappointing

0
0
Reply
Noah
9 minutes ago

Really good swim for Barclay, Curzan would be 2:04 with straight ceilings 😭

1
0
Reply
Vlad
9 minutes ago

Bukhov edged out first place by 0.01 seconds.

0
0
Reply
Jonathan
9 minutes ago

Curzan gold with a new PB of 2:05.77!! YES!!!!

16
-1
Reply
Miss M
Reply to  Jonathan
8 minutes ago

PB for Barclay too

4
0
Reply
Noah
10 minutes ago

CURZAN WINS HER 200+5M BACK

0
0
Reply
whoisthis
10 minutes ago

swimswam curse strikes again 😭

7
-1
Reply
Breezeway
11 minutes ago

There goes that Sprint Revolution down the drain. Let’s get back to that volume training

11
-5
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Breezeway
9 minutes ago

bukhov has the same approach as cam

6
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
7 minutes ago

Finishing ahead of him was a better approach imo.

9
-4
Reply
Tencor
11 minutes ago

SwimSwam photo curse strikes again

6
0
Reply
Troyy
11 minutes ago

Curzan out very fast

3
0
Reply
Swemmer
11 minutes ago

Brett Hawke in shambles rn

1
0
Reply
Jasmine
11 minutes ago

Wow!! So happy for Vladyslav. What a fabulous result!

2
0
Reply
Chas
12 minutes ago

mens 50 FS podium…water is 800x the density of air…

6
0
Reply
Oceanian
12 minutes ago

Can Barclay increase Australia’s almost insurmountable lead on the silver medal table?

12
0
Reply
Beginner Swimmer at 25
12 minutes ago

Dressel’s shadow still looms large

0
-10
Reply
David S
13 minutes ago

Not many things more painful in sport than 0.01

1
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
13 minutes ago

Was Cam affected by Proud’s great start?

7
0
Reply
DG5301
Reply to  Scuncan Dott v2
11 minutes ago

I think so. I had a feeling the final would be slower than semis due to all of the big guys being pretty even, but I still am shocked that McEvoy didn’t pull ahead.

4
0
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  Scuncan Dott v2
8 minutes ago

I think so. They put the pressure on him from the start. It seems he couldn’t handle it today.

0
0
Reply
Bad Man
14 minutes ago

Cameron Chokevoy

0
0
Reply
Noah
14 minutes ago

Unrelated but wonder why US went with Armstrong over Foster tonight?

0
0
Reply
Tencor
14 minutes ago

Pick’ems are in SHAMBLES

5
0
Reply
Bossanova
15 minutes ago

The 50 free is wide open.

Got a feeling Dressel is gonna repeat.

0
0
Reply
PVSFree
16 minutes ago

Brett Hawke in SHAMBLES

0
0
Reply
Noah
16 minutes ago

MA 4th 🙏

0
0
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
16 minutes ago

Sjostrom’s 50 Fly tonight will probably advance to the 50 Free Top 8 Final. Can that just be her entry time?

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
18
0
Reply
Swemmer
16 minutes ago

Great to see Cameron McChoker back at it again.

Dressel will destroy him in Paris if he swims like that when he gets caught in the wash

4
-34
Reply
Andrew
Reply to  Swemmer
15 minutes ago

Sexy God Manaudou and Miressi will smoke him, not Dressel

0
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Swemmer
14 minutes ago

I done said off-peak Dressel could beat basically anyone but McEvoy, but doesn’t take a huge oopsie for him to beat Cam.

5
-3
Reply
Joe
16 minutes ago

Bukhov was almost a meter behind at the start, that could be a 21.0 if he’s even with the field at 15m

12
-2
Reply
Caleb
17 minutes ago

swamped in the waves

6
0
Reply
Madge
17 minutes ago

Wow, the salty Americans crapping on McEvoy. Gross.

26
-4
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Madge
14 minutes ago

It rules! Go find some .AU website if you want a Safe Space!

3
-8
Reply
maheny
Reply to  Madge
5 minutes ago

idk man, theres plenty of non-american, non-aussie people here who just watched mcevoy go slower every round and lose by .01.

kind of a weird type of ignorance to believe all critism must be rooted in aussie-hate

0
0
Reply
Philip Johnson
17 minutes ago

The 50 free can always go any way, be careful locking anyone in for a gold.

6
0
Reply
Daddy Foster
17 minutes ago

I think this will be good for McEvoy for Paris. Keep him hungry and on his toes

21
0
Reply
Willswim
Reply to  Daddy Foster
13 minutes ago

And it will help me make money when he wins and the the odds aren’t -1000

5
0
Reply
Alison England
17 minutes ago

Wow! Bukhov!

3
0
Reply
Robby
17 minutes ago

With a better start he’s 21.1

8
0
Reply
Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
17 minutes ago

C’mon MA. This is just not what you want to see.

12
0
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
10 minutes ago

He is now a 25 swimmer 50 is too long

6
0
Reply
Philip Johnson
17 minutes ago

Little bright spot for Ukraine, great for them.

17
-2
Reply
Mike
17 minutes ago

Probably the WR got in Cam’s head, hopefully he has learned from this

8
0
Reply
Noah
17 minutes ago

NOOOO I WAS GONNA PUT MONEY ON BUKHOV

0
0
Reply
Tencor
17 minutes ago

Bukhov!!!!!

5
0
Reply
Troyy
17 minutes ago

Cam looked nervous walking out unlike last year where he looked like he didn’t have a care in the world.

10
0
Reply
Philip Johnson
Reply to  Troyy
13 minutes ago

He now has expectations..

3
0
Reply
ISL
17 minutes ago

Almost everyone slower in this final

6
0
Reply
Miss M
17 minutes ago

Bukhov for the boil over!

Williamson the only Australian world champion- just like we all predicted 🤣

17
0
Reply
PhillyMark
17 minutes ago

Even faster if Bukhov didn’t have mouth wide open

9
0
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
17 minutes ago

Bukhov trolling everyone’s Pick’ems.

8
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
18 minutes ago

Mcevoy went slower through the rounds

11
0
Reply
Philip Johnson
18 minutes ago

No WR as predicted.

7
0
Reply
Oceanian
18 minutes ago

McEvoy swam a near perfect heat but a less than perfect semi and… well, that final…

11
0
Reply
Breezeway
18 minutes ago

Well, that just torpedoed Brett Hawke’s new hustle

0
0
Reply
maheny
18 minutes ago

anthony ervin from ukraine? (the way he swum that 50 and won lol)

11
0
Reply
CY~
18 minutes ago

That was unexpected

9
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
18 minutes ago

Hell yes. Not only did I win money, but Australians did not win.

How perfect

7
-11
Reply
Swemmer
18 minutes ago

CAMERON MCCANTPERFORMWHENREQUIRED DOES IT AGAIN

5
-13
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Swemmer
17 minutes ago

michael andrew didn’t medal although you predicted gold for him?

11
0
Reply
Troyy
18 minutes ago

That wasn’t it Cam. Yikes. Slower with each round.

19
0
Reply
Aquajosh
18 minutes ago

Just for scope on how absolutely bananas that 50 fly was from Sjostrom, she would have been 5th through to the final in the 50 FREE tonight with that time.

0
0
Reply
Bigfriendlyswimpodcast
18 minutes ago

Ayo Bukhov???

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Bigfriendlyswimpodcast
6
0
Reply
Jonathan
18 minutes ago

McEvoy got slower each round. Not what you want.

17
-1
Reply
maheny
Reply to  Jonathan
17 minutes ago

typical aussie, everything upside down

5
-5
Reply
Beginner Swimmer at 25
18 minutes ago

lol

6
0
Reply
Jasmine
22 minutes ago

Great to see Farida medal!

9
0
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
Reply to  Jasmine
18 minutes ago

Even with Hafnaoui off his game, that’s 2 African nations in the medal count.

5
0
Reply
Jess
24 minutes ago

I see all the time statements that if Sarah was American she would be solidified as the greatest female swimmer of all time over a lot of her competitors that are compared against her as it is.

But…

If she was also American and you included all the extra relay medals she would have swept over the years, could you feasibly argue any man or woman would have a greater medal collection than her? 😂

26
-3
Reply
Daddy Foster
Reply to  Jess
13 minutes ago

Her versatility, dominance, and longevity have only been matched my Pheps IMO. Not to mention being an awesome ambassador for the sport

3
0
Reply
Jess
Reply to  Daddy Foster
3 minutes ago

If you think about 4×100 Medley and 4×100 free since 2009. 4×200 free from 2009-2019 then mixed relays from 2015 onwards, who could compete with her medal tally combined with her current individual honours.

0
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Daddy Foster
38 seconds ago

I really disagree. Not that versatile, and her only real dominant event isn’t at the Olympics.

0
-1
Reply
Willswim
25 minutes ago

If Curzan can put up a fast time in the relay today she should drop the 100 free from her trials schedule and let this be her argument to be on the relay in Paris. The backstrokes and 100 fly will be heavily contested so Curzan might have a better chance in them if she takes a few early races off her plate.

0
-6
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  Willswim
20 minutes ago

She’d have to throw down something insane for that to happen.

2
0
Reply
Miss M
Reply to  Willswim
12 minutes ago

They can’t give her a swim in the relay if she doesn’t make the team.

Love Curzan, but the US team is very hard to make in her events, especially the 200 back.

0
0
Reply
Tencor
25 minutes ago

24.63 is absolutely insane

10
0
Reply
Troyy
25 minutes ago

Sjostrom’s fastest since 2017 and third fastest ever

14
0
Reply
Outside Smoke
25 minutes ago

Wow with a better finish Sjoestroem could’ve challenged that WR.

12
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
25 minutes ago

3rd fastest 50 fly ever. and she swam the fastest 50 free heat a few hours ago. could we see another wr?

9
0
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
26 minutes ago

OK. WR watch in the 50 free a little later on.

12
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
26 minutes ago

24.63! 3rd fastest ever!

10
0
Reply
ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Reply to  Scuncan Dott v2
26 minutes ago

With a lonnng touch!

8
0
Reply
Anything but 50 BR
26 minutes ago

Sjoestrom goat

7
-1
Reply
Anything but 50 BR
32 minutes ago

Now we are free!

0
-1
Reply
Tencor
43 minutes ago

Ceasars Betting Odds for tonight (no relay odds or 50 Fly offered, or at least I can’t see them)

Men’s 50 Free

McEvoy -800
Proud +800
Bukhov +1200

Women’s 200 Back

Curzan -1400
Shkurdai +1200
Barclay +1600

Men’s 100 Fly

Ribiero +150
Majerski +250
Bucher +275
Korstanje +1600
Chad 15.0 +2000

Women’s 800 Free

Quadarella -167
Gose +350
Fairweather +350

6
-1
Reply
PK Doesn’t Like His Long Name
Reply to  Tencor
23 minutes ago

Took Fairweather, debated on the Spanish flyer at +2500 but decided to pass.

1
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Tencor
12 minutes ago

Took Bukhov, am not mad.

(I also took MA at like +2800, somehow odds should have been longer.)

0
0
Reply
Swimz
44 minutes ago

Armstrong King Curzan and Douglas..
48.1, 47.5, 53.1, 52.2 my predictions

5
0
Reply
Swimz
45 minutes ago

Relay would be fast as hot..

3
0
Reply
John26
46 minutes ago

A bit more rest for Sjostrom between sets tonight vs 6months ago

12
0
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
47 minutes ago

Chances for a WR seem a little higher again tonight for some reason.

12
0
Reply
snailSpace
Reply to  Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
44 minutes ago

It’s the wishful thinking.

10
0
Reply

