2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
The second night of finals from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials promises to be an exciting one with spots at the Paris Games up for grabs in three events to go along with four sets of semi-finals.
Following Saturday night’s magnificent performance in the semis, all eyes will be on Gretchen Walsh in the final of the women’s 100 fly, as the newly-minted world record holder looks to earn a berth at her first Olympic Games.
Walsh knocked three-tenths off the all-time mark in last night’s semis in 55.18, but still has work to do as she still needs to perform in the final to lock in a lane in Paris. The 21-year-old will be surrounded by the next two fastest Americans of all-time, as former National Record holder Torri Huske occupies Lane 5 and Regan Smith will be in Lane 3.
Huske went 55.79 in the semis, just shy of her lifetime best of 55.64, while Smith joined the sub-56 club in 55.92, becoming the 7th-fastest performer of all-time.
The session will kick off with the final of the men’s 400 IM, where Carson Foster will have the chance to right the wrong of the 2021 Trials when he coughed up an early lead and ended up placing 3rd behind Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland.
Kalisz and Litherland, who went 1-2 in the Tokyo Olympic final, could be the U.S. representatives in this event for the third straight Games if they manage to get past Foster tonight, but that will be a tall order with Foster the overwhelming favorite coming in, having won silver at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.
Foster and Kalisz both cruised to wins in their respective heats this morning, qualifying 1-2 into the final with Foster well clear of the field in 4:11.02.
The third final of the night will be the men’s 100 breaststroke, which could be a shootout after just 44 one-hundredths in the semis separated the eight finals qualifiers.
Nic Fink has been the proverbial favorite to win this race and give the U.S. the best chance at a medal in Paris dating back to 2022, but nothing he’s shown so far suggests qualifying will be a walk in the park for the 30-year-old veteran.
Fink comes in as the #3 seed, trailing Charlie Swanson (59.34) and Josh Matheny (59.42) after clocking 59.46 in the semis, while American Record holder Michael Andrew (59.65) is lurking out in Lane 7.
We’ll also see semi-finals in the men’s and women’s 200 free, the women’s 100 breast and the men’s 100 back. No surprises for the top seeds coming out of the prelims in those events:
- Men’s 200 free – Luke Hobson, 1:45.95
- Women’s 100 breast – Lilly King, 1:06.05
- Men’s 100 back – Hunter Armstrong, 52.95
- Women’s 200 free – Katie Ledecky, 1:56.18
The women’s 100 breast will feature 46-year-old Gabrielle Rose, who heard big cheers from the crowd this morning after the two-time Olympian set a lifetime best of 1:08.43 to advance to the semis.
MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY— FINAL
- World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand (FRA), 2023
- World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin (RUS), 2021
- American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (USA), 2008
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Chase Kalisz, 4:09.09
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:12.50
- Carson Foster (RAYS), 4:07.64
- Chase Kalisz (TXLA), 4:09.39
- Jay Litherland (TXLA), 4:12.34
- Ian Grum (DYNA), 4:15.06
- Tommy Bried (UOFL), 4:15.15
- Kyle Ponsler (WOLF), 4:16.53
- Gregg Enoch (CSC-IN), 4:17.64
- Danny Berlitz (CM), 4:17.65
Three years later, Carson Foster exorcised his demons under the bright lights.
After giving up a late lead in the final of the men’s 400 IM at the Olympic Trials in 2021, Foster made things right this time around, leading the race wire-to-wire to secure his first Olympic berth.
The 22-year-old opened up a two-second lead through the 200-meter mark, and although Chase Kalisz made up gained a second and a half on the breaststroke leg, Foster left little doubt that he would get the job done when it came to the freestyle, as he powered home in 58.01 to book the win in a time of 4:07.64.
The time is also the third-fastest of his career and his third time under 4:08—his two fastest swims are matching 4:06.56s, one from the 2022 World Championships and one from the 2023 edition.
Kalisz was in 2nd throughout the race and his position in the top two was never in doubt, rolling to a time of 4:09.39 to earn his third straight Olympic berth in the event and giving him the opportunity to defend his Olympic title in Paris.
Jay Litherland, who ran down Ryan Lochte for an Olympic spot in 2016 and then did the same to Foster in 2021, was lurking in 3rd the entire way but let too big of a deficit going into the free and ended up three seconds shy of Kalisz in 4:12.34.
University of Georgia’s Ian Grum used strong backstroke and freestyle splits to chop more than a second off his lifetime best and land 4th place in 4:15.06, just ahead of Louisville’s Tommy Bried (4:15.15).
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- American Record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- U.S. Open Record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- World Junior Record: 56.20, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021 TAC Titans Premier Invitational
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Torri Huske, 55.66
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92
- Gretchen Walsh (NAC), 55.31
- Torri Huske (AAC), 55.52
- Regan Smith (TXLA), 55.62
- Claire Curzan (TAC-NC), 57.47
- Kelly Pash (TXLA), 57.72
- Beata Nelson (UN-WI), 57.80
- Lillie Nordmann (ALTO), 57.92
- Emma Sticklen (TXLA), 58.44
In an otherworldly final that produced three of the eight fastest swims in history, Gretchen Walsh backed up her world record performance in the semis with a near identical performance in the final of the women’s 100 fly, securing her first Olympic berth.
Walsh, out in a blazing 25.20 at the 50—less than a tenth off her American Record in the 50 fly (25.11)—fended off Torri Huske and Regan Smith down the second length to touch 1st in 55.31, the 2nd-fastest performance in history.
After breaking the world record last night in 55.18, Walsh now owns the two fastest swims ever.
Huske went under her lifetime best and former American Record in 55.52, the 4th-fastest swim ever, to punch her ticket to the Olympics for a second straight time in the event.
Incredibly, Smith, who had never broken 56 seconds prior to last night’s semis, threw down a blazing-fast time of 55.62, which ties her for #5 all-time in the event and yet she doesn’t crack the Olympic roster for the U.S.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Butterfly (LCM)
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.18 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 55.48 – 2016 Olympic Games
- Torri Huske (USA), 55.52 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 55.59 – 2021 Olympic Games
- Zhang Yufei (CHN) / Regan Smith (USA), 55.62 – 2020 Chinese Nationals / 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
The three swimmers had vastly different splits, with Walsh’s drop-dead opening speed, Smith’s incredible closing ability, and Huske being right in the middle.
Split Comparison
|Walsh
|Huske
|Smith
|25.20
|25.93
|26.68
|55.31 (30.11)
|55.52 (29.59)
|55.62 (28.94)
All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Butterfly (LCM)
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.18 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.31 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 55.48 – 2016 Olympic Games
- Torri Huske (USA), 55.52 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 55.53 – 2017 World Championships
- Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 55.59 – 2021 Olympic Games
- Zhang Yufei (CHN) / Regan Smith (USA), 55.62 – 2020 Chinese Nationals / 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- –
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) / Zhang Yufei (CHN) / Torri Huske (USA), 55.64 – 2015 World Championships / 2021 Olympic Games / 2022 World Championships
- –
Claire Curzan, who represented the U.S. in Tokyo in this event alongside Huske, was a distant 4th in 57.47.
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- American Record: 1:42.96 — Michael Phelps, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 — Michael Phelps (USA), 2008
- World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici (ROU), 2022
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith, 1:45.29
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:47.06
Final Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King (USA), 2017
- American Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 — Jessica Hardy (USA), 2009
- World Junior Record: 1:04.35 — Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King, 1:04.79
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:06.79
Final Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022
- American Record: 51.85 — Ryan Murphy, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 51.94 — Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009
- World Junior Record: 52.53 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy, 52.33
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 53.74
Final Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— FINAL
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships
- American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021 Olympic Trials
- U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021 Olympic Trials
- World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017 World Junior Championships
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Andrew – 58.73
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49
WOMEN’S 200 FREE — SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 1:52.23 — Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2024
- American Record: 1:53.61 — Allison Schmitt, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023
- World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky, 1:55.11
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.26
Final Qualifiers:
Please give me a 1:44 here!
Hurts for Nelson, scratched the 400 IM and won’t make it back in the 200 free. Dude will bounce back bigtime for the 200 IM later in the meet
wowowow at gretchen torri and regan
Hahah that Minions commercial was amazing
So 1:47.00 is tied for 4th after semi #1.
1:47.00 was also 8th in semis at 2021 Trials.
Let’s see what happens here.
2 days ago Volmer had the 5th fastest 100 fly in US history and now she has the 12th
Is Zane Grothe swimming at this meet?
Have a feeling Hobson might respond with a 1:44 here