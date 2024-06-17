2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The second night of finals from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials promises to be an exciting one with spots at the Paris Games up for grabs in three events to go along with four sets of semi-finals.

Following Saturday night’s magnificent performance in the semis, all eyes will be on Gretchen Walsh in the final of the women’s 100 fly, as the newly-minted world record holder looks to earn a berth at her first Olympic Games.

Walsh knocked three-tenths off the all-time mark in last night’s semis in 55.18, but still has work to do as she still needs to perform in the final to lock in a lane in Paris. The 21-year-old will be surrounded by the next two fastest Americans of all-time, as former National Record holder Torri Huske occupies Lane 5 and Regan Smith will be in Lane 3.

Huske went 55.79 in the semis, just shy of her lifetime best of 55.64, while Smith joined the sub-56 club in 55.92, becoming the 7th-fastest performer of all-time.

The session will kick off with the final of the men’s 400 IM, where Carson Foster will have the chance to right the wrong of the 2021 Trials when he coughed up an early lead and ended up placing 3rd behind Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland.

Kalisz and Litherland, who went 1-2 in the Tokyo Olympic final, could be the U.S. representatives in this event for the third straight Games if they manage to get past Foster tonight, but that will be a tall order with Foster the overwhelming favorite coming in, having won silver at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

Foster and Kalisz both cruised to wins in their respective heats this morning, qualifying 1-2 into the final with Foster well clear of the field in 4:11.02.

The third final of the night will be the men’s 100 breaststroke, which could be a shootout after just 44 one-hundredths in the semis separated the eight finals qualifiers.

Nic Fink has been the proverbial favorite to win this race and give the U.S. the best chance at a medal in Paris dating back to 2022, but nothing he’s shown so far suggests qualifying will be a walk in the park for the 30-year-old veteran.

Fink comes in as the #3 seed, trailing Charlie Swanson (59.34) and Josh Matheny (59.42) after clocking 59.46 in the semis, while American Record holder Michael Andrew (59.65) is lurking out in Lane 7.

We’ll also see semi-finals in the men’s and women’s 200 free, the women’s 100 breast and the men’s 100 back. No surprises for the top seeds coming out of the prelims in those events:

The women’s 100 breast will feature 46-year-old Gabrielle Rose, who heard big cheers from the crowd this morning after the two-time Olympian set a lifetime best of 1:08.43 to advance to the semis.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY— FINAL

Three years later, Carson Foster exorcised his demons under the bright lights.

After giving up a late lead in the final of the men’s 400 IM at the Olympic Trials in 2021, Foster made things right this time around, leading the race wire-to-wire to secure his first Olympic berth.

The 22-year-old opened up a two-second lead through the 200-meter mark, and although Chase Kalisz made up gained a second and a half on the breaststroke leg, Foster left little doubt that he would get the job done when it came to the freestyle, as he powered home in 58.01 to book the win in a time of 4:07.64.

The time is also the third-fastest of his career and his third time under 4:08—his two fastest swims are matching 4:06.56s, one from the 2022 World Championships and one from the 2023 edition.

Kalisz was in 2nd throughout the race and his position in the top two was never in doubt, rolling to a time of 4:09.39 to earn his third straight Olympic berth in the event and giving him the opportunity to defend his Olympic title in Paris.

Jay Litherland, who ran down Ryan Lochte for an Olympic spot in 2016 and then did the same to Foster in 2021, was lurking in 3rd the entire way but let too big of a deficit going into the free and ended up three seconds shy of Kalisz in 4:12.34.

University of Georgia’s Ian Grum used strong backstroke and freestyle splits to chop more than a second off his lifetime best and land 4th place in 4:15.06, just ahead of Louisville’s Tommy Bried (4:15.15).

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

In an otherworldly final that produced three of the eight fastest swims in history, Gretchen Walsh backed up her world record performance in the semis with a near identical performance in the final of the women’s 100 fly, securing her first Olympic berth.

Walsh, out in a blazing 25.20 at the 50—less than a tenth off her American Record in the 50 fly (25.11)—fended off Torri Huske and Regan Smith down the second length to touch 1st in 55.31, the 2nd-fastest performance in history.

After breaking the world record last night in 55.18, Walsh now owns the two fastest swims ever.

Huske went under her lifetime best and former American Record in 55.52, the 4th-fastest swim ever, to punch her ticket to the Olympics for a second straight time in the event.

Incredibly, Smith, who had never broken 56 seconds prior to last night’s semis, threw down a blazing-fast time of 55.62, which ties her for #5 all-time in the event and yet she doesn’t crack the Olympic roster for the U.S.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Butterfly (LCM)

Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.18 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 55.48 – 2016 Olympic Games Torri Huske (USA), 55.52 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 55.59 – 2021 Olympic Games Zhang Yufei (CHN) / Regan Smith (USA), 55.62 – 2020 Chinese Nationals / 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

The three swimmers had vastly different splits, with Walsh’s drop-dead opening speed, Smith’s incredible closing ability, and Huske being right in the middle.

Split Comparison

Walsh Huske Smith 25.20 25.93 26.68 55.31 (30.11) 55.52 (29.59) 55.62 (28.94)

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Butterfly (LCM)

Claire Curzan, who represented the U.S. in Tokyo in this event alongside Huske, was a distant 4th in 57.47.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

American Record: 1:42.96 — Michael Phelps , 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 — Michael Phelps (USA), 2008

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici (ROU), 2022

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith , 1:45.29

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:47.06

Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS

Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022

American Record: 51.85 — Ryan Murphy , 2016

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 — Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009

World Junior Record: 52.53 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy , 52.33

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 53.74

Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE— FINAL

WOMEN’S 200 FREE — SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 1:52.23 — Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2024

American Record: 1:53.61 — Allison Schmitt, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky , 1:55.11

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.26

Final Qualifiers: