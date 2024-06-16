Diehl (1:46.83) and Mijatovic (1:48.98) Move Up Respective Age Group Rankings In 200 Free

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

In the preliminary heats of the men’s 200 freestyle at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, both Daniel Diehl and Luka Mijatovic moved up their respective age group rankings. Diehl finished eighth in prelims with a time of 1:46.83, which has him ranked fifth all-time in the U.S. 17-18 age group rankings. Meanwhile, Mijatovic clocked time of 1:48.98, finishing 32nd. He’s now ranked seventh all-time for the 15-16 age group.

U.S. 17-18 Boys’ Age Group Rankings, 200-Meter Freestyle:

Michael Phelps — 1:45.99 (2003) Jack Levant — 1:46.39 (2018) Luca Urlando – 1:46.51 (2019) Henry McFadden — 1:46.80 (2023) Daniel Diehl — 1:46.83 (2024)

U.S. 15-16 Boys’ Age Group Rankings, 200-Meter Freestyle:

Maximus Williamson — 1:47.29 (2023) Luca Urlando — 1:47.73 (2019) Carson Foster — 1:48.57 (2018) Jason Zhao — 1:48.60 (2023) Caeleb Dressel — 1:48.64 (2013) Jake Magahey — 1:48.65 (2018) Luka Mijatovic — 1:48.98 (2024)

The 18-year-old Diehl dropped nearly three seconds from his best time headed into Olympic trials, which was a 1:49.26 clocked in July 2023. However, he did show flashes of potential in the 200 free last summer at the 2023 World Junior Championships, where he swam a 1:46.61 200 free relay split to help Team USA win gold in the boys’ 4×200 free relay.

Meanwhile, Mijatovic improved from his personal best of 1:49.63, clocked in March 2024. That time stands as the U.S. 13-14 national age group record. In 2024, he has improved nearly two seconds, as he came into the year with a best time of 1:50.40. Mijatovic just turned 15 on April 22, making him one of the youngest swimmers to ever get under the 1:49 second barrier.