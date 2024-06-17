2024 US Olympic Trials Day 2: Roster Update

-
2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
While lacking the fireworks of a World Record, tonight brought the emotions. Gretchen Walsh, who until recently has been derided as a yards-only swimmer, was a touch off her record-breaking times from last night but will remember this evening as the night that she joined her sister as a US Olympian.
Also adding that illustrious honor was Carson Foster. Foster was so close in 2021, entering the finals of the 400 IM. Foster was seeded first, but Jay Litherland made up a nearly three-second gap to take second place. Tonight, Foster shook that monkey off his back tonight swimming 4:07.64 to earn his ticket to Paris.
Behind the pair of debutants were Torri Huske, the former American Record holder in the 100 fly, and Chase Kalisz, the defending 2021 Olympic gold medalist. With Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden, and Kieran Smith already named to the team, it is beginning to shape up as a strong mix of stabilizing and knowledgeable veterans and talented youth.
The men’s 100 breast added two swimmers on the older end of the spectrum, but both will appear for the first time in the 100 breast. Nic Fink, who long has been the stabilizing force for the US relays, only qualified for the 200 breast in 2021. Charlie Swanson, like Foster and Walsh, will be making his first Olympic team.
Please stay tuned to this space to track all those named to the US Olympic Team. We will be tracking all those who have made the Olympic team every day. We will also be tracking the Junior Pan Pacs team, which can be found at the end of the article.
As a reminder, the selection procedures for the US Olympic Team are as follows. The US is limited to 26 swimmers per gender and only 12 relay-only swimmers (which is shared between both teams).
- Priority #1. The first priority will be comprised of both (i) the four best finishing
Available Swimmers based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying
Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best
finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the
Qualifying Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200
meter Freestyle.
- Limitation: If an Available Swimmer Nominated to the Team under Priority #1 in
the 100-meter or 200-meter Freestyle declines to swim the 100-meter Freestyle
or 200-meter Freestyle Events at the Olympic Games (pursuant to the
opportunity given to that athlete under Section 1.3.9) at any time prior to the
announcement of the Team on June 23, but remains on the Team pursuant to
Selection in another Individual Olympic Event, no additional swimmer will be
added to the Team in the 100-meter or 200-meter Freestyle. This limitation will
not apply if the Available Swimmer is removed from the Team pursuant to
Section 3.
- Limitation: If an Available Swimmer Nominated to the Team under Priority #1 in
- Priority #2. The second priority will be comprised of the second best finishing
Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying
Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter
Freestyle.
- Priority #3. The third priority will be comprised of the fifth best finishing
Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying
Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #4. The fourth priority will be comprised of the sixth best finishing
Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying
Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles
Robert Gibbs, who will be contributing to the roster tracking over the course of meet, detailed the Junior Pan Pacs roster selection process here . There is a cap of 20 swimmers per gender.
“00” reporting for duty at the Olympic Team Trials. Ready to provide a last place finish in the final of the men’s 100 meter breaststroke.
Queue the Bond theme.
https://youtu.be/XK_rETOaiM4?si=dt5hK6A5efrj8yaC
With pleasure, M. With pleasure.
It looks like the Junior Pan Pacs roster is being updated at the conclusion of the event, but it appears Luka Mijatovic is already guaranteed as the top junior in the 200 free. Same for Piper Enge in W100 breast.
Eliza Wallace should also be a priority 4 swimmer once the women’s 100 breast closes. David Amlicke also should be in in the men’s 100 back as the top-finishing junior, with Sam Lorenz slotting in as a priority 4 swimmer for placing second.
Of the 3 sibling duos – each has one on the team already!
Who is coaching Nic Fink and who is coaching Charlie Swanson?
Alright, time for the men to start getting doubles so that I can stop being stressed about the roster cap
Michael Andrew better pray harder than ever he qualifies in 50 free
But if he doesn’t, then it’s God’s plan to have him surfing and combing beach of Costa Rica.
Question: if Grimes somehow makes the 4×2 as relay only but no individuals, will she count as relay only considering her OW qualification?
Follow-up question: Could you hypothetically use a OW swimmer on a relay in a pinch? (Olympics rules not USA Swimming rules)
another question: has this situation ever happened before in the sport? someone making OW and a relay but not the 400/800/1500?
95% sure it’s a different roster cap. She would be a relay only swimmer if she didn’t get an individual event in the pool.
Correct. Different rosters, there is no overlap between OW and pool.
Any thoughts about the forecast for doubles/triples is looking given the roster update?
Oooooh we’ll try to look into it.
The reality is that it’s either never a problem or it’s so close that it’s impossible to justify with a projection.
Thanks!
Women’s side should be very little struggle to get to the needed doubles/triples. It’s certainly possible to end up with a women’s team as small as 20 depending on how the event spread goes.
The men’s side is a different story. Going to be fairly tight as there’s not a lot of overlap between the 100 and 200 freestylers, which hurts a lot when each could take 6 different guys. With Pieroni, Kibler, Curry, and Guiliano all in the 200 final and with a good 100 free in their history, it could end up working out decently well, but both events have a lot of parity so anything can happen.