2024 US Olympic Trials Day 2: Roster Update

While lacking the fireworks of a World Record, tonight brought the emotions. Gretchen Walsh, who until recently has been derided as a yards-only swimmer, was a touch off her record-breaking times from last night but will remember this evening as the night that she joined her sister as a US Olympian.

Also adding that illustrious honor was Carson Foster. Foster was so close in 2021, entering the finals of the 400 IM. Foster was seeded first, but Jay Litherland made up a nearly three-second gap to take second place. Tonight, Foster shook that monkey off his back tonight swimming 4:07.64 to earn his ticket to Paris.

Behind the pair of debutants were Torri Huske, the former American Record holder in the 100 fly, and Chase Kalisz, the defending 2021 Olympic gold medalist. With Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden, and Kieran Smith already named to the team, it is beginning to shape up as a strong mix of stabilizing and knowledgeable veterans and talented youth.

The men’s 100 breast added two swimmers on the older end of the spectrum, but both will appear for the first time in the 100 breast. Nic Fink, who long has been the stabilizing force for the US relays, only qualified for the 200 breast in 2021. Charlie Swanson, like Foster and Walsh, will be making his first Olympic team.

Please stay tuned to this space to track all those named to the US Olympic Team. We will be tracking all those who have made the Olympic team every day. We will also be tracking the Junior Pan Pacs team, which can be found at the end of the article.

As a reminder, the selection procedures for the US Olympic Team are as follows. The US is limited to 26 swimmers per gender and only 12 relay-only swimmers (which is shared between both teams).

Priority #1. The first priority will be comprised of both (i) the four best finishing

Available Swimmers based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best

finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the

Qualifying Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200

meter Freestyle. Limitation: If an Available Swimmer Nominated to the Team under Priority #1 in

the 100-meter or 200-meter Freestyle declines to swim the 100-meter Freestyle

or 200-meter Freestyle Events at the Olympic Games (pursuant to the

opportunity given to that athlete under Section 1.3.9) at any time prior to the

announcement of the Team on June 23, but remains on the Team pursuant to

Selection in another Individual Olympic Event, no additional swimmer will be

added to the Team in the 100-meter or 200-meter Freestyle. This limitation will

not apply if the Available Swimmer is removed from the Team pursuant to

Section 3.

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter

Freestyle.

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Available Swimmer based on finish order during the Finals of the Qualifying

Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles

Robert Gibbs, who will be contributing to the roster tracking over the course of meet, detailed the Junior Pan Pacs roster selection process here . There is a cap of 20 swimmers per gender.