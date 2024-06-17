Aaron Shackell Wins 200 Free Swim-Off; First Swim-Off For Finals Since 2008

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Aaron Shackell and Daniel Diehl walked out to Darude – Sandstorm to kick off the first swim-off for a finals berth at a U.S. Olympic Trials since 2008.

They had matching reaction times off the blocks (0.66s), but Diehl jumped out to an early lead (24.65) over Shackell (25.15). He maintained that lead at the 100 and the 150, but the 400 freestyle champion fought back down the stretch.

Cheered on by a home crowd, Shackell out-split Diehl 26.91 to 28.00, knocking another five-hundredths of a second off his semis time (1:46.95). He was six-tenths off his personal best, while Diehl added from his semis performance.

See the split comparison below.

Had he swum that time in semis, Shackell would have definitively qualified 8th. The next fastest qualifier is Chris Guiliano (1:46.83).

Shackell is also entered in 100 and 200 fly at this meet, and has already booked his ticket to Paris courtesy of his finish in the 400 free on night 1. Diehl still has the 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and 100 fly left on his schedule. He DFS’d the 100 back this morning after his 200 free prelims swim.

The last swim-off for a lane in finals at a U.S. Olympic Trials happened in 2008 when Nathan Adrian and Alex Righi tied for 9th in the 100 freestyle. However, a scratch from Ryan Lochte created an opportunity.

Up to six roster spots are available in the final of both the 100 and 200 free, as the U.S. selection procedure allows up for four relay only swimmers, making the stakes of a swim-off incredibly high.

In 2008, Adrian triumphed over Righi by just nine-hundredths of a second. He then went on to finish 4th in the final and earn a gold medal for his prelims leg on the American 4×100 free relay. (The finals relay is far more famous.)