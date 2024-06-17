2024 U.S. Olympics Trials: Foster Does It: Redemption after Three Years of Agony

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY— FINAL

Carson Foster showed off his fly prowess hitting the first wall ahead of Chase Kalisz, which Foster is a strong 200 flyer. Foster started to build his lead over the back leg, growing the lead to almost two seconds of Kalisz. However, Kalisz has made his career in running down his foes in the breaststroke, and the reigning Olympic Gold medalist Kalisz cut the lead by a full second after the first 50 breast, and at the 300 turn, it was less than half a second.

Foster fought back in the freestyle leg to pull away from his future training partner, and now he can say for the first time his future Olympic teammate. Foster was visibly emotional after the win struggling to hold back tears as this swim fulfilled a life goal of his that was close to being accomplished three years ago. Kalisz, who is a veteran on the Olympic team and must be rightfully thrilled to have finished second, immediately congratulated arguably his biggest domestic rival since Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, and the two embraced each other over the lane line.

The photo and the reactions tonight and those that we saw last night after Gretchen Walsh broke the World Record are some of the large undercurrents that ebb and flow throughout professional swimming. Before and in the race, your objective is to win, but afterward, there is a collective sense of accomplishment as a group, and as you age in the sport, you continue to swim and push yourself for the camaraderie, which was evident in the way Kalisz celebrated Fosters win. It wasn’t Foster’s fastest time, but until Paris it may be his most memorable swim.

In 2021, Foster was the top seed into the finals 2021 but was run down in the last 100 by Jay Litherland, who made up a differential of over 2.9 seconds and placed second behind Kalisz. Foster also finished 4th in the 200 IM and 8th in the 200 free, missing out on an Olympic berth in three events by less than a combined two seconds, and Litherland, who would go on to win the silver medal in Tokyo, hugged Foster after he got out of the pool, congratulating his rival. In an ironic twist of fate, the 400 IM was Foster’s best chance of making the team in 2021, and this year, the event represented Litherland’s best chance.

Upon receiving his medal and his bouquet of flowers, Foster spoke with Kaitlin Sandeno, saying he was going to celebrate with his family tonight and urged the crowd to get loud for brother tonight.

It might be one of the greatest nights in the Foster household as his brother Jake Foster is seeded 5th in tonight’s 100 breaststroke and is less than a quarter second off of 2nd place.