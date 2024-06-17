WATCH: Armstrong Rallies, Walsh & Foster Earn First Olympic Berths (Day 2 Race Videos)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Gretchen Walsh and Carson Foster were the two big stories coming out of Day 2 finals at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, qualifying for their first Olympic teams in impressive fashion.

Walsh followed up her world record performance in the semis of the women’s 100 fly by producing the 2nd-fastest swim ever in the final, touching in 55.31 to book her ticket to Paris.

Runner-up Torri Huske and 3rd-place finisher Regan Smith set new personal bests and now rank 3rd and tied for 5th all-time in the event, respectively.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

In the men’s 400 IM, Foster got some redemption after placing 3rd at the Trials in 2021, winning the event over defending Olympic champion Chase Kalisz in a time of 4:07.64.

MEN’S 400 IM

In the semis of the men’s 100 back, Hunter Armstrong had to rally home after a slip off the start gave me a huge early deficit. Armstrong closed in 27.20 over the final 50 to claw into 2nd in the heat and advance 4th overall (53.57) into the semis.

Ryan Murphy picked up the top seed for the final in 52.65, the only man sub-53.

MEN’S 100 BACK — SEMI-FINALS

Final Qualifiers:

In the semis of the women’s 100 breast, Lilly King got the Indianapolis crowd rocking with a big performance in the second heat, qualifying 1st by a wide margin in 1:05.57.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Final Qualifiers:

The men’s 100 breast saw veteran Nic Fink lock in his second consecutive Olympic berth, winning the final in a time of 59.08.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

