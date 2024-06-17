Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Armstrong Rallies, Walsh & Foster Earn First Olympic Berths (Day 2 Race Videos)

Comments: 1

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Gretchen Walsh and Carson Foster were the two big stories coming out of Day 2 finals at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, qualifying for their first Olympic teams in impressive fashion.

Walsh followed up her world record performance in the semis of the women’s 100 fly by producing the 2nd-fastest swim ever in the final, touching in 55.31 to book her ticket to Paris.

Runner-up Torri Huske and 3rd-place finisher Regan Smith set new personal bests and now rank 3rd and tied for 5th all-time in the event, respectively.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

  1. Gretchen Walsh (NAC), 55.31
  2. Torri Huske (AAC), 55.52
  3. Regan Smith (TXLA), 55.62
  4. Claire Curzan (TAC-NC), 57.47
  5. Kelly Pash (TXLA), 57.72
  6. Beata Nelson (UN-WI), 57.80
  7. Lillie Nordmann (ALTO), 57.92
  8. Emma Sticklen (TXLA), 58.44

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

In the men’s 400 IM, Foster got some redemption after placing 3rd at the Trials in 2021, winning the event over defending Olympic champion Chase Kalisz in a time of 4:07.64.

MEN’S 400 IM

  1. Carson Foster (RAYS), 4:07.64
  2. Chase Kalisz (TXLA), 4:09.39
  3. Jay Litherland (TXLA), 4:12.34
  4. Ian Grum (DYNA), 4:15.06
  5. Tommy Bried (UOFL), 4:15.15
  6. Kyle Ponsler (WOLF), 4:16.53
  7. Gregg Enoch (CSC-IN), 4:17.64
  8. Danny Berlitz (CM), 4:17.65

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

In the semis of the men’s 100 back, Hunter Armstrong had to rally home after a slip off the start gave me a huge early deficit. Armstrong closed in 27.20 over the final 50 to claw into 2nd in the heat and advance 4th overall (53.57) into the semis.

Ryan Murphy picked up the top seed for the final in 52.65, the only man sub-53.

MEN’S 100 BACK — SEMI-FINALS

Final Qualifiers:

  1. Ryan Murphy (CAL), 52.65
  2. Adam Chaney (FLOR), 53.08
  3. Jack Aikins (SA), 53.23
  4. Hunter Armstrong (NYAC), 53.57
  5. Tommy Janton (ND), 53.61
  6. Jack Wilkening (MICH), 53.70
  7. Will Modglin (ZSC), 53.83
  8. Justin Ress (MVN), 53.78

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

In the semis of the women’s 100 breast, Lilly King got the Indianapolis crowd rocking with a big performance in the second heat, qualifying 1st by a wide margin in 1:05.57.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Final Qualifiers:

  1. Lilly King (ISC), 1:05.57
  2. Kaitlyn Dobler (TDPS), 1:06.42
  3. Emma Weber (CA-Y), 1:06.48
  4. Lydia Jacoby (STSC), 1:06.66
  5. Kaelyn Gridley (DUKE), 1:06.67
  6. Alex Walsh (NAC), 1:06.87
  7. Ella Nelson (NAC), 1:07.41
  8. McKenzie Siroky (UN-MI), 1:07.73

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

The men’s 100 breast saw veteran Nic Fink lock in his second consecutive Olympic berth, winning the final in a time of 59.08.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  1. Nic Fink (NYAC), 59.08
  2. Charlie Swanson (NOVA), 59.16
  3. Josh Matheny (ISC), 59.23
  4. Liam Bell (CAL), 59.40
  5. Noah Nichols (CA-Y), 59.69
  6. Jake Foster (RAYS), 59.84
  7. Luke Rodarte (CAL), 59.85
  8. Michael Andrew (MASA), 1:00.11

United States (Courtesy NBC Sports)

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dg5301
53 minutes ago

Post race hugs for Gretchen:

https://twitter.com/USASwimming/status/1802503248609218882

Last edited 49 minutes ago by dg5301
1
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!