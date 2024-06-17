Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster & Gretchen Walsh FULL Press Conference After Making 2024 Olympic Team

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Hear what first-time Olympians Carson Foster and Gretchen Walsh have to say about qualifying for Paris. Both swam at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Omaha and came up short of an Olympic berth.

swimfan
5 minutes ago

this interview is so full circle. so glad they both made it and back-to-back today 🥺 how sweet and fitting <3 such a great interview.

