WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Embraces Sister Alex, Coach Todd DeSorbo After Making First Olympic Team

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

After breaking the 100 Fly World Record in the Semi-Finals, Gretchen Walsh made her first Olympic team tonight by winning the 100 fly. Watch as she sees her sister Alex and her coach Todd for the first time after qualifying for Paris.

