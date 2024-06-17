Hunter Armstrong Explains Slipping on Start in 100 Back Semi

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

World Champion Hunter Armstrong appeared to slip off of his start in heat 2 of the 100 back semi-finals tonight, noticeably coming up behind the pack. Armstrong confirmed this after the race, saying the camera on the block threw him off and his foot also slipped on the wedge.

The backstroke specialist was still able to finish 2nd in the heat, qualifying for tomorrow’s final. He’s hoping to clean up his start for tomorrow night’s final.