Hunter Armstrong Explains Slipping on Start in 100 Back Semi

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam’s Definitive Guide to Trials
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Prelims Live Stream
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream (USA)
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
World Champion Hunter Armstrong appeared to slip off of his start in heat 2 of the 100 back semi-finals tonight, noticeably coming up behind the pack. Armstrong confirmed this after the race, saying the camera on the block threw him off and his foot also slipped on the wedge.
The backstroke specialist was still able to finish 2nd in the heat, qualifying for tomorrow’s final. He’s hoping to clean up his start for tomorrow night’s final.
I get that this is not just a swim meet, but a big show, and getting good video feeds is important, but at some point, the swimmers’ needs should take precedence over the needs of the television production crews. And personally, I don’t get much out of the camera angle that is right in the face of the backstrokers.
And for my next trick I will make the 100 Back WR disappear!!!
Do you think if Armstrong had failed to qualify for the final on time that he would’ve been given a time trial to qualify like what happened with Sabionni at 2019 Worlds?
“The minute that you become conscious when you’re swimming is when you start to slow down.”
Love this guys attitude.
He’s going to make the camera disappear!
And (I hope at least) he’s going to make the WR disappear