Hunter Armstrong Explains Slipping on Start in 100 Back Semi

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

World Champion Hunter Armstrong appeared to slip off of his start in heat 2 of the 100 back semi-finals tonight, noticeably coming up behind the pack. Armstrong confirmed this after the race, saying the camera on the block threw him off and his foot also slipped on the wedge.

The backstroke specialist was still able to finish 2nd in the heat, qualifying for tomorrow’s final. He’s hoping to clean up his start for tomorrow night’s final.

Swammer
11 minutes ago

I get that this is not just a swim meet, but a big show, and getting good video feeds is important, but at some point, the swimmers’ needs should take precedence over the needs of the television production crews. And personally, I don’t get much out of the camera angle that is right in the face of the backstrokers.

RealCrocker5040
14 minutes ago

And for my next trick I will make the 100 Back WR disappear!!!

Jonathan
17 minutes ago

Do you think if Armstrong had failed to qualify for the final on time that he would’ve been given a time trial to qualify like what happened with Sabionni at 2019 Worlds?

swimmingrules
24 minutes ago

“The minute that you become conscious when you’re swimming is when you start to slow down.”

Love this guys attitude.

SwimCoach
25 minutes ago

He’s going to make the camera disappear!

PFA
Reply to  SwimCoach
20 minutes ago

And (I hope at least) he’s going to make the WR disappear

