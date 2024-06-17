Torri Huske and Regan Smith Become #3 and #5 100 Fly Performers Ever, But Smith Misses Paris

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

The women’s 100 fly final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials lived up to the hype, with some of the fastest times in history being thrown down. World record holder Gretchen Walsh was the winner, putting up a time of 55.31 that is just 0.13 seconds off of her record from Saturday night. Her time was also the second-fastest performance in history. She qualified for her first-ever Olympic games with that time.

Behind Walsh in second was Torri Huske, who dropped 0.12 seconds off her best time of 55.64, which had previous stood as the American Record before trials. She moves up to become the third-fastest performer of all-time, behind Walsh and Sarah Sjostrom. Huske will likely qualify for her second consecutive Olympic games in the 100 fly.

But the craziest story from this race is that of Regan Smith, who went a best time of 55.62 to become the fifth-fastest performer of all-time, and yet she still finished third to miss the Olympic team in the event. Smith will still have plenty of chances to qualify for Paris, as she’s the heavy favorite to win the 200 fly and both backstroke events, but her missing the 100 fly with that fast of a time is a testament to the sheer American depth in the event.

Smith’s previous best time was 55.92, set during the semi-finals of Olympic trials. She came into the meet with a personal best of 56.26 from a month ago. Smith was smiling after the race, having dropped significant time with her best events yet to come.

All Time Top Performers, Women’s 100-Meter Butterfly (LCM):

On Sunday night, Walsh was 0.25 seconds faster than her world record going out, but was 0.38 seconds slower coming home. She was by far the fastest out of the top three on the first 50, but Smith had the quickest back half, posting a sub-29 split in her closing 50.

Split Comparison:

Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Semi-Finals Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Finals Torri Huske, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Finals Regan Smith, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Finals 50m 25.45 25.20 25.93 26.68 100m 29.73 30.11 29.59 28.94 Total 55.18 55.31 55.52 55.62

With Huske and Walsh both making Paris as the fastest active swimmers racing the 100 fly, the Americans have a very strong chance of claiming gold in the event.