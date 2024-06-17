Torri Huske and Regan Smith Become #3 and #5 100 Fly Performers Ever, But Smith Misses Paris

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- American Record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- U.S. Open Record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- World Junior Record: 56.20, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021 TAC Titans Premier Invitational
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Torri Huske, 55.66
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92
- Gretchen Walsh (NAC), 55.31
- Torri Huske (AAC), 55.52
- Regan Smith (TXLA), 55.62
- Claire Curzan (TAC-NC), 57.47
- Kelly Pash (TXLA), 57.72
- Beata Nelson (UN-WI), 57.80
- Lillie Nordmann (ALTO), 57.92
- Emma Sticklen (TXLA), 58.44
The women’s 100 fly final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials lived up to the hype, with some of the fastest times in history being thrown down. World record holder Gretchen Walsh was the winner, putting up a time of 55.31 that is just 0.13 seconds off of her record from Saturday night. Her time was also the second-fastest performance in history. She qualified for her first-ever Olympic games with that time.
Behind Walsh in second was Torri Huske, who dropped 0.12 seconds off her best time of 55.64, which had previous stood as the American Record before trials. She moves up to become the third-fastest performer of all-time, behind Walsh and Sarah Sjostrom. Huske will likely qualify for her second consecutive Olympic games in the 100 fly.
But the craziest story from this race is that of Regan Smith, who went a best time of 55.62 to become the fifth-fastest performer of all-time, and yet she still finished third to miss the Olympic team in the event. Smith will still have plenty of chances to qualify for Paris, as she’s the heavy favorite to win the 200 fly and both backstroke events, but her missing the 100 fly with that fast of a time is a testament to the sheer American depth in the event.
Smith’s previous best time was 55.92, set during the semi-finals of Olympic trials. She came into the meet with a personal best of 56.26 from a month ago. Smith was smiling after the race, having dropped significant time with her best events yet to come.
All Time Top Performers, Women’s 100-Meter Butterfly (LCM):
- Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.18 (2024)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 55.48 (2016)
- Torri Huske, United States — 55.52 (2024)
- Maggie MacNeil, Canada — 55.59 (2021)
- Regan Smith, United States — 55.62 (2024)
On Sunday night, Walsh was 0.25 seconds faster than her world record going out, but was 0.38 seconds slower coming home. She was by far the fastest out of the top three on the first 50, but Smith had the quickest back half, posting a sub-29 split in her closing 50.
Split Comparison:
|Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Semi-Finals
|Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Finals
|Torri Huske, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Finals
|Regan Smith, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Finals
|50m
|25.45
|25.20
|25.93
|26.68
|100m
|29.73
|30.11
|29.59
|28.94
|Total
|55.18
|55.31
|55.52
|55.62
With Huske and Walsh both making Paris as the fastest active swimmers racing the 100 fly, the Americans have a very strong chance of claiming gold in the event.
Heartbreaker for Regan. Hope she has some wins this week and in Paris
i dont think so it is that devastating for her…sure 55.6 SHOULD have made the team if the world made any sense but is at best her 4th best event and her incredible improvements spell out great things for her going to her big 3 events
Regan will be fine. It would be much more devastating for Walsh or Huske if they missed the team
A 28.9 coming home…WOW!