Rutgers’ Molly Urkiel Closes Minnesota Invite With 200 Breast School Record Molly Urkiel took down another Rutgers program record on the closing day of the 2024 Minnesota Invitational, swimming 2:10.90 to break the 200 breast mark.

Hawaii Men’s Swimming & Diving Will Remain in the Big West When School Moves to MWC in 2026 Four sports, including men’s swimming & diving, will remain Big West members in 2026 when the rest of the school’s varsity programs move to the Mountain West.

Penn Women Break Multiple School Records On Day 2 Of 2024 Big Al Invitational The Penn women broke three program records on the second day of the Big Al Invitational and are just six points behind the leading Princeton Tigers.

Jacob Johnson Is Living Below the Minnesota Record in the 200 Fly Minnesota freshman Jacob Johnson is off to an electric start in the 200 fly, having broken the school record three times in a semester.