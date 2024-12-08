Hawaii Men’s Swimming & Diving Will Remain in the Big West When School Moves to MWC in 2026

Hawaii’s men’s swimming & diving team will join The Big West as an affiliate member in the 2026-2027 season, along with the school’s men’s volleyball, women’s water polo, and women’s beach volleyball teams.

“We’re pleased to continue a longstanding relationship with the University of Hawai`i that dates back to 1984,” Butterly said. “By welcoming these programs as affiliate members, we not only bolster the overall strength and prestige of The Big West but also provide our student-athletes with enhanced opportunities to compete at a national level in their respective sports.”

The announcement comes after a big conference alignment shakeup out west that saw Hawaii committing to join the Mountain West Conference as a full member in the 2026-2027 season. The Mountain West currently sponsors a swimming & diving championship only for women, and this Big West announcement implies that they have no plans to add a men’s championship in the future in spite of having four men’s programs.

Future Mountain West Conference Swimming & Diving Sport Sponsorship

Men’s Swim & Dive Women’s Swim & Dive Air Force X X UNLV X X Nevada X New Mexico X San Jose State X Wyoming X X UTEP Hawaii X X

Hawaii has been a football-only member of the Mountain West since 2012, but most of their other sports – including both swimming & diving programs – have competed in the Big West.

Hawaii was also a full member of the Big West in women’s sports during from 1984 through 1996 while the men’s sports competed in the WAC.

It is unclear if the previous travel subsidies that Hawaii had to pay as a member of the Big West to account for the extra cost of schools to make the trip to Hawaii will remain intact in the new arrangement.