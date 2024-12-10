UC-Davis Joining Mountain West Conference In The 2026-2027 School Year

UC-Davis will join the Mountain West Conference in the 2026-2027 school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The addition brings women’s swimming and diving programs to nine while the men still sit at five.

The school had competed out of the Big West since its arrival to Division I. UC Davis completed its four year transition from Division II to Division I in 2007 when it joined the Big West, although the women’s swimming and diving team has competed out of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF).

The women’s swimming and diving team finished 4th out of 10 teams in the MPSF this past February as they tallied 563 points, just 22 points behind 3rd place UC-San Diego. Current senior Sam Rhodes led the way with 3rd place finishes in the 200 IM and 400 IM. Rhodes will graduate this spring so she will not have the chance to compete in the Mountain West.

“We are thrilled to join the Mountain West Conference, and we look forward to an incredible experience for our student-athletes and for our fans,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May. “Our transition to the highly regarded conference will introduce our Aggie community to a broader audience, in major metropolitan areas and through increased media coverage. It also provides us with an opportunity to align with universities that share similar academic strengths while also expanding our competitive presence in the Western United States.”

The school is the latest edition at the swimming and diving level after the Hawaii men announced this month that their swimming and diving program would also join in 2026.

UC-Davis will have most of its sports compete in the Mountain West, although its football program will remain in the Big Sky. Its men’s and women’s water polo programs along with the beach volleyball program will seek affiliate membership in the Big West.

