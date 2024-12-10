Eli Sweet Moves Up 13-14 Rankings With 4:28.86 500 Free, #18 All-Time At ATOM Winter Invite

2024 NC ATOM Winter Invite

December 6-8, 2024

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Some of the top swimmers in North Carolina competed last weekend. Highlighting the meet was 14 year old Eli Sweet of SwimMAC.

Sweet earned best times in all four of his events, moving up the age group rankings in them as well. On night 1, Sweet swam to a 4:28.86 in the 500 freestyle, a time that sits at #18 all-time in the 13-14 age group, sitting right ahead of Michael Brinegar. Sweet entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 4:35.42 that he swam in November of this year. His season best coming into this fall was a 4:40.46 that he swam in February.

His best time of a 2:03.71 in the 200 breast was a huge drop from his previous best time of a 2:08.20 that he swam in March. He also moves up into the all-time top 100 age group rankings with the swim as he sits at #44 in the 13-14 age group. He sits ahead of names such as Daniel Roy and Max McHugh.

His 200 butterfly also moved him into the top 100 rankings as he had a previous best time of a 1:53.40, a time that sat outside of top 100. His new best time of a 1:50.66 sits at #47 all-time, notably ahead of Carson Foster who swam a 1:50.83 in the age group as he sits at #51. He also earned a best time in the 200 backstroke, dropping over four seconds off his seed time and now holds a best time of a 1:52.16. That sits about two seconds outside the top 100 in the age group as it takes a 1:50.17 to make the top 100.

Fellow 14 year old Scott Williams of SwimMAC also highlighted the meet. Williams finished 2nd in the 200 breast behind Sweet as he touched in a best time of a 2:06.97. He was slightly faster in prelims with a 2:06.71. He earned an individual win in the 200 IM as he touched in a 1:53.21, a best time by over six seconds. That also sits about half a second outside of the top 100 age group all-time as it takes a 1:52.87 to make the top 100.

13 year old Elise Berl of SwimMAC highlighted the girls side of the meet. Berl swam to best times of 56.68 in the 100 back and a 2:02.94 in the 200 back. Although those times sit outside of the top 100, she still has over a year to move into and up the rankings.