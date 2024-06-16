Summer Juniors Qualifier Goran Cindric (2025) Verbally Commits to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Goran Cindric announced his verbal commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I chose the University of Alabama because of how well I vibed with the team, the amazing support and expertise of the coaching staff, and the unparalleled swim facilities and resources. I felt it was the environment where I would be able to develop and thrive as a swimmer and as a student. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and for all the support from my coaches, parents, and friends that helped me get here. Roll Tide!”

Cindric hails from Raleigh, North Carolina. He is a rising senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and he swims year-round with TAC Titans with coach Bruce Marchionda.

As a sophomore at the 2023 NCHSAA 4A State Championships, he placed 6th in the 100 breast with 56.25, setting the Gibbons school record. He also clocked a 25.56 on the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay which came in 3rd (1:32.65). A few weeks later he hit a PB of 55.38 (Summer Juniors cut) at Cary Senior Sectionals.

In December 2023, Cindric updated his best times in the 50 free and 200 breast at TAC Blizzard Blitz. There, he won the 100 breast (56.09) and 200 breast (2:01.59) and also competed in prelims of the 50/100 free.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.38

200 breast – 2:01.59

200 IM – 1:54.94

Cindric will suit up for the Crimson Tide with class of 2029 commits Jonathan Hoole, Gabriel Tortola, and Kayden Hedrick in Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s top 2 breaststrokers, Trey Sheils (52.42) and Michael Deans (52.47) were seniors in 2023-24 but he will overlap with Ethan Otten (53.36) who was a sophomore.

Cindric told us that his younger brother, Alen Cindric, who is a rising high school sophomore, “aspires to follow in my footsteps and swim in college as well.”

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.