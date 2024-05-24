63 Names Highlight 5th List Of Attendees For Mare Nostrum That Begins This Week

63 athletes are highlighted as a list of attendees for the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco that will take place on June 1-2, 2024. Nandor Nemeth and Michelle Coleman were the latest names added to the list.
The meet will take place in Monaco at the Prince Albert II pool. It is the final stop of a three-stop series. The first stop is scheduled for Canet in France on May 25-26. The second stop is in Barcelona, Spain on May 29-30. The final stop in Monaco is scheduled from June 1-2.
The meet will serve as a tune-up event for most of the participants as the Paris Olympics will be about two months away during the series.
Nemeth who hails from Hungary is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 freestylers as well as the 50 and 100 back and 100 fly. Coleman, from Sweden, is entered in the 50 and 100 freestyles as well as the 50 butterfly. Both swimmers have represented their respective countries at both the European and World stage.
Notably still removed from the list is Katinka Hosszu from Hungary after she did appear on the third list of announced attendees.
The newest additions to the list below are marked in bold.
FULL LIST OF INITIAL ATTENDEES (UPDATED):
- Simon Bucher, Austria
- Bernhard Reitschammer, Austria
- Ingrid Wilm, Canada
- Emilie Beckmann, Denmark
- Helena Rosendahl Bach, Denmark
- Farida Osman, Egypt
- Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, Finland
- Anatasiia Kirpichnikova, France
- Melanie Henique, France
- Marie Wattel, France
- Clement Secchi, France
- Freya Anderson, Great Britain
- Tom Dean, Great Britain
- James Wilby, Great Britain
- Apostolos Christou, Greece
- Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
- Kristof Milak, Hungary
- Katalin Burian, Hungary
Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Hungary
- Daniel Meszaros, Hungary
- Nandor Nemeth, Hungary
- Szebasztian Szabo, Hungary
Katinka Hosszu, Hungary
- Anastasia Gorbenko, Israel
- Silvia Di Pietro, Italy
Margherita Panziera, Italy
- Marco De Tullio, Italy
- Thomas Ceccon, Italy
- Michele Lamberti, Italy
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Japan
- Ippei Watanabe, Japan
- Tomoru Honda, Japan
- Reona Aoki, Japan
- Ageha Tanigaawa, Japan
- Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan
- Yu Hanaguruma, Japan
- Yui Ohashi, Japan
- Kotryna Teterevkova, Lithuania
- Caspar Corbeau, Netherlands
- Arno Kamminga, Netherlands
- Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands
- Tes Schouten, Netherlands
- Kai Van Westering, Netherlands
- Valeria Van Roon, Netherlands
- Tessa Giele, Netherlands
- Diogo Matos Ribeiro, Portugal
- Marina Garcia Urzainqui, Spain
- Chad le Clos, South Africa
- Lara Van Niekerk, South Africa
Rolan Schoeman, South Africa
- Hwang Sunwoo, South Korea
- Kim Woomin, South Korea
- Ji Yuchan, South Korea
- Lee Hojoon, South Korea
- Lee Vooyeon, South Korea
- Yang Jaehoon, South Korea
- Michelle Coleman, Sweden
- Robin Hanson, Sweden
- Louise Hansson, Sweden
- Sophie Hansson, Sweden
- Sara Junevik, Sweden
- Bjoern Seeliger, Sweden
- Sofia Aastedt, Sweden
- Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden
- Noe Ponti, Switzerland
- Dylan Carter, Trinidad and Tobago
- Andrii Govorov, Ukraine