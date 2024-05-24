63 Names Highlight 5th List Of Attendees For Mare Nostrum That Begins This Week

63 athletes are highlighted as a list of attendees for the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco that will take place on June 1-2, 2024. Nandor Nemeth and Michelle Coleman were the latest names added to the list.

The meet will take place in Monaco at the Prince Albert II pool. It is the final stop of a three-stop series. The first stop is scheduled for Canet in France on May 25-26. The second stop is in Barcelona, Spain on May 29-30. The final stop in Monaco is scheduled from June 1-2.

The meet will serve as a tune-up event for most of the participants as the Paris Olympics will be about two months away during the series.

Nemeth who hails from Hungary is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 freestylers as well as the 50 and 100 back and 100 fly. Coleman, from Sweden, is entered in the 50 and 100 freestyles as well as the 50 butterfly. Both swimmers have represented their respective countries at both the European and World stage.

Notably still removed from the list is Katinka Hosszu from Hungary after she did appear on the third list of announced attendees.

The newest additions to the list below are marked in bold.

FULL LIST OF INITIAL ATTENDEES (UPDATED):