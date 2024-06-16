How To Watch/Stream The 2024 European Championships

2024 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 European Championships kick off tomorrow, Monday, June 17th in Belgrade, Serbia. The meet runs through June 23rd which also is the final day to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Live streaming is available using this link on Eurovision. The live stream will include on-site commentary. Prelims begin at 9:30 am local time while finals begin at 5:30 pm local time every day.

In addition to streaming, live results will be available on Omega Timing’s website.

PRELIMS/FINALS START TIMES

CITY PRELIMS START TIME FINALS START TIME Belgrade, Serbia 9:30 AM 5:30 PM New York City 3:30 AM 11:30 AM Chicago, IL 2:30 AM 10:30 AM Austin, TX 2:30 AM 10:30 AM Los Angeles, CA 12:30 AM 8:30 AM London 8:30 AM 4:30 PM

The meet will feature names such as World Record holder Kristof Milak (Hungary), former World Record holder and current World Junior record holder David Popovici (Romania). The women’s side is highlighting by Anastasia Gorbenko (Israel), Lana Pudar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Barbora Seemanova (Czech).