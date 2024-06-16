Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch/Stream The 2024 European Championships

2024 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 European Championships kick off tomorrow, Monday, June 17th in Belgrade, Serbia. The meet runs through June 23rd which also is the final day to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Live streaming is available using this link on Eurovision. The live stream will include on-site commentary. Prelims begin at 9:30 am local time while finals begin at 5:30 pm local time every day.

In addition to streaming, live results will be available on Omega Timing’s website.

PRELIMS/FINALS START TIMES

CITY

PRELIMS START TIME

FINALS START TIME
Belgrade, Serbia 9:30 AM 5:30 PM
New York City 3:30 AM 11:30 AM
Chicago, IL 2:30 AM 10:30 AM
Austin, TX 2:30 AM 10:30 AM
Los Angeles, CA 12:30 AM 8:30 AM
London 8:30 AM 4:30 PM

The meet will feature names such as World Record holder Kristof Milak (Hungary), former World Record holder and current World Junior record holder David Popovici (Romania). The women’s side is highlighting by Anastasia Gorbenko (Israel), Lana Pudar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Barbora Seemanova (Czech).

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!