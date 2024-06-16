Olympic Trials Qualifier Abigail Heizer (2025) Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

2-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Abigail Heizer from Atlanta, Georgia, has verbally committed to Auburn University for the 2025-26 school year.

“I am beyond excited to share my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, and thank my family, SPAC coaches, and friends for their support! I can’t wait to be part of this team! War Eagle!! 🧡💙🦅”

Heizer is a rising senior at Greater Atlanta Christian School. She swims year-round with the club team Spartans Aquatic Club (SPAC) and specializes in sprints. She is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50 free and a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 free.

In high school swimming, Heizer won the 2023 Georgia High School 4-5A State title in the 50 free (23.40) as a sophomore. She was runner-up in the 100 free (51.49) and contributed a 22.46 freestyle anchor to the state-champion 200 medley relay, helping Greater Atlanta Christian School finish 3rd in the standings. This season, she was nearly half a second faster in the 50 (22.97) and .9 faster in the 100 (50.60) with her 2nd-place finishes. This time, she led off the medley relay with a PB of 26.04 in the 50 back.

Heizer has been a member of 3 national age group record-breaking relays at SPAC. In December 2021 she contributed to the 15-16 NAG record in the SCY mixed 200 free relay. In March 2023 she was part of the quartet that took down that very record, anchoring in 22.42. In July 2023, she split 25.27 to help break the 15-18 NAG record in the LCM mixed 200 free relay.

In March, Heizer updated her times in 3 of her 4 best events (50/100 free and 50 back) at Best Of The South. She clocked PBs in the LCM 50 and 100 free in May at the 18 & Under Spring Cup in Fort Lauderdale. She was runner-up in the 50 free (25.59, an Olympic Trials cut), 8th in the 100 free (57.40), and 15th in the 100 back (1:07.27).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.78

50 free relay – 22.42

100 free – 50.44

50 back – 26.04

100 back – 56.02

50 fly – 25.10

100 fly – 56.01

Top LCM times:

50 free – 25.59

50 free relay – 25.27

100 free – 57.40

100 back – 1:06.10

50 fly – 28.45

100 fly – 1:04.61

Heizer will suit up for the Tigers with class of 2029 verbal commits Lilly Gault Abdella and Nora Weber. Auburn had 5 sprinters 22.5 and faster last season: Lexie Mulvihill, 21.96; Emma Steckiel, 22.34; Lisa Klevanovich, 22.39; Lawson Ficken, 22.44; and Polina Nevmovenko, 22.53.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.