2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: No Kate Douglass in 100 Breaststroke (Day 2 Prelims Scratches)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam’s Definitive Guide to Trials
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
Despite putting up the #3 time this season amongst American women, Kate Douglass has scratched out of the 100 breaststroke. She was seeded 5th on the psych sheets. While swim fans were intrigued to see what she could thrown down, given her prowess in the 200 breaststroke and sprint abilities, our questions will not be answered this meet.
11th-seed Miranda Tucker is also out of the women’s 100 breaststroke.
We’re starting to see some swimmers choose not to swim doubles, such as Baylor Nelson. He scratched his #5 entry in the men’s 400 IM, but is still entered in the 200 free, where he is seeded 8th.
Brandon Miller (28th) and Tommy Hagar (35th) are also out of the 400 IM to focus on a second event, in this case the 100 back.
Ivan Puskovitch scratched the 400 IM (39th) after scratching the 400 free on day 1. He only has the 800 and 1500 free remaining on his schedule.
See below for a full list of scratches:
Men’s 200 Freestyle
- #27 Mitchell Scott
- #44 Bradley Dunham
Men’s 400 IM
- #5 Baylor Nelson
- #15 Gio Linscheer
- #28 Brandon Miller
- #35 Tommy Hagar
- #39 Ivan Puskovitch
- #48 Alec Enyeart
- #62 Joey Tepper
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
- #5 Kate Douglass
- #11 Miranda Tucker
Men’s 100 Backstroke
- #21 Ian Grum
Women’s 200 Freestyle
- #35 Emma Weyant
- #36 Jillian Cox
- #38 Lillie Nordmann
- #43 Zoie Hartman
- #53 Rachel Stege
Carson is gonna no show the 200 Free. But i wonder why he don’t scratch it, the same with 400 yesterday. If you know you’re not gonna Swim, Why don’t scratch it?
He’s playing head games with himself.
Funny. Maybe with the others. So his competitors is walking around and wonders if Carson shows up or not
This is gonna be one heavy session for Foster
Ideally should throw down a 200 free split for the relay and scratch the SF
I don’t think he even needs to do that. He’s been consistent enough on relays the last few years that as long as he’s in form in his other events, he’ll get put on the relay final.
Yes that’s true. His 1:43.9 at Doha merits an auto place on the relay if he’s on form elsewhere
Not only that he did splits 1 44 low ranges both in 2022 and 2023..so he is a definition of ” a reliable relay swimmer “
Not only that so far since 2022 he’s been reliably dropping .5 every time on the relay at big meets. First in 2022 he was 1:45.0 then last year was 1:44.4 then this year in Doha the 1:43.9 if the trend continues he’ll be 1:43 low in Paris
In 6 years he’ll be 1:41 low
There is a chance he just DNS the 200 free. It was the same for his 400 free entry, he did not scratch but just left an empty lane for the heat.