Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: No Kate Douglass in 100 Breaststroke (Day 2 Prelims Scratches)

Comments: 11

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Despite putting up the #3 time this season amongst American women, Kate Douglass has scratched out of the 100 breaststroke. She was seeded 5th on the psych sheets. While swim fans were intrigued to see what she could thrown down, given her prowess in the 200 breaststroke and sprint abilities, our questions will not be answered this meet.

11th-seed Miranda Tucker is also out of the women’s 100 breaststroke.

We’re starting to see some swimmers choose not to swim doubles, such as Baylor Nelson. He scratched his #5 entry in the men’s 400 IM, but is still entered in the 200 free, where he is seeded 8th.

Brandon Miller (28th) and Tommy Hagar (35th) are also out of the 400 IM to focus on a second event, in this case the 100 back.

Ivan Puskovitch scratched the 400 IM (39th) after scratching the 400 free on day 1. He only has the 800 and 1500 free remaining on his schedule.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Freestyle

In This Story

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swammer
20 minutes ago

Carson is gonna no show the 200 Free. But i wonder why he don’t scratch it, the same with 400 yesterday. If you know you’re not gonna Swim, Why don’t scratch it?

5
0
Reply
CraigH
Reply to  Swammer
17 minutes ago

He’s playing head games with himself.

4
0
Reply
Swammer
Reply to  CraigH
13 minutes ago

Funny. Maybe with the others. So his competitors is walking around and wonders if Carson shows up or not

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Swammer
0
0
Reply
Flake
43 minutes ago

This is gonna be one heavy session for Foster

5
0
Reply
HeGetsItDoneAgain
Reply to  Flake
37 minutes ago

Ideally should throw down a 200 free split for the relay and scratch the SF

4
0
Reply
Robert Gibbs
Editor
Reply to  HeGetsItDoneAgain
30 minutes ago

I don’t think he even needs to do that. He’s been consistent enough on relays the last few years that as long as he’s in form in his other events, he’ll get put on the relay final.

10
0
Reply
HeGetsItDoneAgain
Reply to  Robert Gibbs
27 minutes ago

Yes that’s true. His 1:43.9 at Doha merits an auto place on the relay if he’s on form elsewhere

5
0
Reply
Swimz
Reply to  HeGetsItDoneAgain
15 minutes ago

Not only that he did splits 1 44 low ranges both in 2022 and 2023..so he is a definition of ” a reliable relay swimmer “

1
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Swimz
12 minutes ago

Not only that so far since 2022 he’s been reliably dropping .5 every time on the relay at big meets. First in 2022 he was 1:45.0 then last year was 1:44.4 then this year in Doha the 1:43.9 if the trend continues he’ll be 1:43 low in Paris

1
0
Reply
J-Money
Reply to  PFA
32 seconds ago

In 6 years he’ll be 1:41 low

0
0
Reply
Adrian
Reply to  HeGetsItDoneAgain
28 minutes ago

There is a chance he just DNS the 200 free. It was the same for his 400 free entry, he did not scratch but just left an empty lane for the heat.

4
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!