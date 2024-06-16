2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: No Kate Douglass in 100 Breaststroke (Day 2 Prelims Scratches)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Despite putting up the #3 time this season amongst American women, Kate Douglass has scratched out of the 100 breaststroke. She was seeded 5th on the psych sheets. While swim fans were intrigued to see what she could thrown down, given her prowess in the 200 breaststroke and sprint abilities, our questions will not be answered this meet.

11th-seed Miranda Tucker is also out of the women’s 100 breaststroke.

We’re starting to see some swimmers choose not to swim doubles, such as Baylor Nelson. He scratched his #5 entry in the men’s 400 IM, but is still entered in the 200 free, where he is seeded 8th.

Brandon Miller (28th) and Tommy Hagar (35th) are also out of the 400 IM to focus on a second event, in this case the 100 back.

Ivan Puskovitch scratched the 400 IM (39th) after scratching the 400 free on day 1. He only has the 800 and 1500 free remaining on his schedule.

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Freestyle