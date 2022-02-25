2022 NEC Championships: Meet Records Fall As Bryant Men, CCSU Women Hold Leads

2022 Northeast Conference Championships

The third day of the 2022 Northeast Conference Championships concluded with five meet records, with four of them being in mens’ events. As the men’s meet has only been around since 2021, many of the times have gotten significantly faster largely due to teams being able to have a full season with less covid-related training problems that affected swimmers across the country.

The Bryant men remain in the lead after three days, while the Central Connecticut women also maintain their lead from day two over Bryant, although the Bryant women have caught up and are only ten points from first place.

Women’s Highlights

Samantha Grenon of Bryant won the 400 IM in a time of 4;20.82, establishing a new meet record that was faster than Karilyn Quon’s 4:21.09 from 2018. Ellie Eastwood of Wagner touched in second in a time of 4:21.68 that was a few tenths off the old meet record. Grenon and Eastwood finished almost ten seconds faster than the rest of the field, as Sacred Heart’s Nicole Tingley was third in a 4:31.19.

Bryant’s Julia Stenhard, who finished second in the event last year, went almost a whole second faster than her 55.79 from 2021 to take the 100 fly title in a time of 54.89. Her teammate Sara Grendon was second (55.01), and Long Island’s Allie Bashor and Bryant’s Laurel Carey tied for third (55.62).

In the 200 free last year, Central Connecticut’s Katie Czulewicz took the title, her teammate Shannon Welcome finished in second, and Bryant’s Erin Doruska took third. This time around, the podium swapped as Welcome was the champion in a time of 1:50.06 that was slightly faster than Czulewicz’s 1:50.09 from last year, Doruska finished second (1:50.56), and Czulewicz was third (1:50.82).

Sacred Heart went 1-2 in the women’s 1-meter diving, as Oli McNicholas scored 234.60 points to take the title and Natalie Carbone placed behind her with 220.20 points. Kyriana Chambo of Bryant finished third with 218.55 points.

Central Connecticut won the 200 free relay in a time of 1:33.58, and while the names were not given for relays on the results sheet, their third swimmer was the only woman under 23 seconds, going a field-leading 22.39. Bryant finished second (1:34.16), and Long Island touched third a few tenths behind (1:34.73).

Women’s Scores After Day Three:

Central Connecticut- 388 Bryant- 378 Wagner- 214 Sacred Heart- 205.5 Long Island- 195.5 St. Francis (Pennslyvania)- 146 Howard- 145 Mount St. Mary’s- 97 St. Francis (New York)- 78 Merrimack- 42

Men’s Highlights

Long Island’s Marcel Matyiko took a few tenths off of his teammate Daniel Chocano Fernandez’s meet record of 4:01.52, to win the 400 IM in a 4:01.32. Luke Thompson of Howard finished second (4:02.06), and defending Champion Chocano Fernandez was around a second slower than his time from last year to remain on the podium and touch third (4:02.32).

Mark Beckles of Howard became the first man in the conference under 49 seconds when he won the 100 fly in a 48.84, beating out Kamil Goleniec’s meet record time of 49.60 from last year. Ethan Law of Long Island (49.38), defending champion Goleniec of St. Francis (New York) (49.41), and Bryants’s Dom Scifo (49.58) went 2-3-4 and were all under the old meet record time.

In the 200 free, Daniel Matheus Santos of St. Francis dropped four seconds from his fifth-place finish from last year to win the event in a 1:37.69 this year, establishing a new meet record that beat out Alejandro Pascual del Cid of Long Island’s 1:39.87 from last year by over two seconds. Conner Lofstrom of Bryant finished second in a 1:38.46 that was also under the meet record, and Matheus Santos’s teammate Benedek Lendvai finished third (1:40.43). Pascual del Cid, the defending champion and former meet record holder, settled for eleventh (1:43.22) as he failed to qualify for the A-final in prelims.

Miles Simon (19.72), Spencer Miles (20.03), Arion Solomon (20.63), and Mark-Anthony Beckles (19.82) of Howard crushed Bryant’s former 200 free relay record of 1:22.35 by two seconds with a time of 1:20.20. Simon became the first man to go under sub-20 in a flat start at conference championships, which established a new meet record in the process. However, Simon, who didn’t swim the 50 free individually, has been sub-20 before as he swam a 19.95 St. Francis (New York) finished second (1:21.68), and Bryant was third (1:21.79).

Men’s Scores After Day Three: