2022 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of racing at the Big 12 championships kicks off at 10 AM EST this morning in Morgantown, West Virginia. The session will include men’s and women’s races in the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back.

Unsurprisingly, both the Texas men and women have opened up massive leads in the team race. The headline of the morning will be Texas sophomore Anna Elendt competing in the individual 100 breast after putting up a blazing 56.42 breast split last night on the 400 medley relay. In the men’s 400 IM, it will be a Texas family showdown brothers Jake and Carson Foster set to face off.

Women’s 100 fly

NCAA A Standard: 50.92

NCAA B Standard: 53.76

Men’s 100 fly

NCAA A Standard: 44.96

NCAA B Standard: 47.43

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA A Standard: 4:03.62

NCAA B Standard: 4:17.30

Men’s 400 IM

NCAA A Standard: 3:39.16

NCAA B Standard: 3:51.46

Women’s 200 free

NCAA A Standard: 1:42.98

NCAA B Standard: 1:47.12

Men’s 200 free

NCAA A Standard: 1:32.05

NCAA B Standard: 1:36.32

Women’s 100 breast

NCAA A Standard: 58.46

NCAA B Standard: 1:01.84

Men’s 100 breast

NCAA A Standard: 51.59

NCAA B Standard: 54.27

Women’s 100 back

NCAA A Standard: 50.93

NCAA B Standard: 53.94

Men’s 100 back