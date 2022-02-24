2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the 200 IM, Stanford freshman Torri Huske and Izzy Ivey are set to go head-to-head, but USC 5th year Calypso Sheridan, Cal’s Isabel Stadden, and last year’s Pac-12 champ Alicia Wilson will all be in the mix as well, among others.

Finally, the 50 freestyle will be a crowded field as last year’s conference champion Chloe Larson sits in the #3 position, while Kaitlyn Dobler holds the top seed of 22.09. Other names to watch out for include Claire Grover of UCLA, Anicka Delgado from USC, and Elise Garcia from Cal.

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Women’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 4:25.15 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

NCAA A Cut: 4:35.76

NCAA B Cut: 4:47.20

Top 8:

Morgan Tankersley (Stanford) – 4:40.99 Erica Laning (Arizona State) – 4:41.11 Emma Nordin (Arizona State) – 4:41.16 Caroline Pennington (USC) – 4:43.05 Ayla Spitz (Cal) – 4:43.57 Aurora Roghair (Stanford) – 4:43.62 Fanni Fabian (Cal) – 4:43.77 Mia Motekaitis (Cal) – 4:44.56

Women’s 200 IM

NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:52.26 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

NCAA A Cut: 1:53.66

NCAA B Cut: 1:59.94

Women’s 50 Freestyle