2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (1x)
- Start Times: 10:30am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PT)
In the 200 IM, Stanford freshman Torri Huske and Izzy Ivey are set to go head-to-head, but USC 5th year Calypso Sheridan, Cal’s Isabel Stadden, and last year’s Pac-12 champ Alicia Wilson will all be in the mix as well, among others.
Finally, the 50 freestyle will be a crowded field as last year’s conference champion Chloe Larson sits in the #3 position, while Kaitlyn Dobler holds the top seed of 22.09. Other names to watch out for include Claire Grover of UCLA, Anicka Delgado from USC, and Elise Garcia from Cal.
Women’s 500 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 4:25.15 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- NCAA A Cut: 4:35.76
- NCAA B Cut: 4:47.20
Top 8:
- Morgan Tankersley (Stanford) – 4:40.99
- Erica Laning (Arizona State) – 4:41.11
- Emma Nordin (Arizona State) – 4:41.16
- Caroline Pennington (USC) – 4:43.05
- Ayla Spitz (Cal) – 4:43.57
- Aurora Roghair (Stanford) – 4:43.62
- Fanni Fabian (Cal) – 4:43.77
- Mia Motekaitis (Cal) – 4:44.56
Women’s 200 IM
- NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:52.26 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)
- NCAA A Cut: 1:53.66
- NCAA B Cut: 1:59.94
Women’s 50 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Championships Record: 21.03 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2020)
- NCAA A Cut:
- NCAA B Cut:
Relatively slow 500 prelims for all. What happened to Lillie Nordmann?
Brooke Forde DFS?
Stanford has Kira Crage in the 500 and Isabel Gormley as well. I wonder how these two will do. Gormley was World JR’s silver medalist, and Crage was CIF State Champ. I haven’t heard Crage’s name that much before, I wonder if she will be on the sprint relays (4×50/4×100)? Seems like a great tallent
Gormley 4:56….Krage 4:51
YIKES!
Regan is sponsored by Speedo and Huske by TYR.
Are they forced to swim in Arena, because it’s Stanford’s official sponsor ?
My guess is while representing Stanford, they have to use a Stanford approved suit. Depending on Stanford’s contract with Arena, there may be room to allow for outside representation, but looks like not based on the suits their wearing.
Who cares look at those pink crocs they’re amazing