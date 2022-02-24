Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 8
by Ben Dornan 8

February 24th, 2022 News

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the 200 IM, Stanford freshman Torri Huske and Izzy Ivey are set to go head-to-head, but USC 5th year Calypso Sheridan, Cal’s Isabel Stadden, and last year’s Pac-12 champ Alicia Wilson will all be in the mix as well, among others.

Finally, the 50 freestyle will be a crowded field as last year’s conference champion Chloe Larson sits in the #3 position, while Kaitlyn Dobler holds the top seed of 22.09. Other names to watch out for include Claire Grover of UCLA, Anicka Delgado from USC, and Elise Garcia from Cal.

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Women’s 500 Freestyle

  • NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 4:25.15 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • NCAA A Cut: 4:35.76
  • NCAA B Cut: 4:47.20

Top 8:

  1. Morgan Tankersley (Stanford) – 4:40.99
  2. Erica Laning (Arizona State) – 4:41.11
  3. Emma Nordin (Arizona State) – 4:41.16
  4. Caroline Pennington (USC) – 4:43.05
  5. Ayla Spitz (Cal) – 4:43.57
  6. Aurora Roghair (Stanford) – 4:43.62
  7. Fanni Fabian (Cal) – 4:43.77
  8. Mia Motekaitis (Cal) – 4:44.56

Women’s 200 IM

  • NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 1:52.26 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)
  • NCAA A Cut: 1:53.66
  • NCAA B Cut: 1:59.94

Women’s 50 Freestyle

  • NCAA Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)
  • Pac-12 Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2019)
  • Pac-12 Championships Record: 21.03 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal (2020)
  • NCAA A Cut:
  • NCAA B Cut:

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wow
4 minutes ago

Relatively slow 500 prelims for all. What happened to Lillie Nordmann?

1
0
Reply
Noah
7 minutes ago

Brooke Forde DFS?

0
0
Reply
Mimi
43 minutes ago

Stanford has Kira Crage in the 500 and Isabel Gormley as well. I wonder how these two will do. Gormley was World JR’s silver medalist, and Crage was CIF State Champ. I haven’t heard Crage’s name that much before, I wonder if she will be on the sprint relays (4×50/4×100)? Seems like a great tallent

1
-1
Reply
PancakeLover
Reply to  Mimi
2 minutes ago

Gormley 4:56….Krage 4:51

0
0
Reply
wow
Reply to  PancakeLover
15 seconds ago

YIKES!

0
0
Reply
Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
47 minutes ago

Regan is sponsored by Speedo and Huske by TYR.
Are they forced to swim in Arena, because it’s Stanford’s official sponsor ?
comment image?itok=ZTnmjeol
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FMVcbkSUcAADJ0w?format=jpg&name=large

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
4
0
Reply
Unknown Swammer
Reply to  Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
10 minutes ago

My guess is while representing Stanford, they have to use a Stanford approved suit. Depending on Stanford’s contract with Arena, there may be room to allow for outside representation, but looks like not based on the suits their wearing.

1
0
Reply
redradiant
Reply to  Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
8 minutes ago

Who cares look at those pink crocs they’re amazing

2
-1
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!