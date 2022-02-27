Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Max McHugh Swims 1:49.45 200 Breast, B1G Meet Record

by Anya Pelshaw 1

February 26th, 2022 Big Ten, College

Minnesota senior Max McHugh swam a 1:49.45 in the 200 breaststroke tonight to set a B1G meet record. That swim broke Ian Finnerty‘s record of 1:50.30 set back in 2019.

Max McHugh 2022
24.78 24.66
27.54 27.78
28.27 28.55
28.86 29.31

The biggest difference between the two is that McHugh had a faster second 100 compared to Finnerty. At the 100 mark, McHugh split a 52.36 and Finnerty split a 52.44.

Although it isn’t McHugh’s best time ever, it is a season best as he was a 1:51.27 at midseason. It also moves him up from #4 to #1 in the NCAA so far this season.

Tonight’s swim was his third-best time ever as well as his third time under 1:50. His best time is from last year’s NCAA’s where he won the event in a time of 1:49.02.

Tonight’s swim also was the #14 swim of all-time. McHugh holds the #8 (1:49.02) and #12 (1:49.41) performances of all-time.

Tonight’s win defends McHugh’s title in the event. He also defended his 100 breaststroke title earlier in the meet swimming to a win in a time of 50.67. He currently holds the top time in the NCAA in the 100 breaststroke as well. He will look to defend his titles in both events next month at NCAAs.

