Hunter Armstrong Breaks Big Ten Record in 100 Back, #10 All-Time

Ohio State junior Hunter Armstrong is now the 10th-best performer of all-time in the 100 yard backstroke.

He swam a 44.36 leadoff leg on Ohio State’s 400 medley relay, which undercut his previous best time of 44.92 that he swam to lead off last year’s Ohio State medley relay at the Big Ten Championships.

That swim also breaks the Big Ten Conference Record in the event that was previously held by Penn State’s Shane Ryan, who swam 44.65 at the 2017 Big Ten Championships.

Brendan Burns led off Indiana’s medley relay in 44.43, which is the second-best swim in Big Ten history.

All-Time Top 10 Performers, 100 Yards Backstroke

Ryan Murphy, Cal – 43.49 (2016) Coleman Stewart, Unattached – 43.62 (2020) Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66 (2019) Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 43.87 (2020) Nick Thoman, SwimMAC – 44.07 (2013) Zane Waddell, Alabama – 44.10 (2020) Zachary Poti, Arizona State – 44.14 (2020) Mark Nikolaev, Grand Canyon – 44.33 (2019) John Shebat, Texas – 44.35 (2017) Hunger Armstrong, Ohio State – 44.36 (2022)

Armstrong was a member of the U.S. team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he finished tied for 9th in the semi-finals of the 100 back. He won a gold medal by swimming the leadoff leg of the American 400 medley relay that finished first and broke a World Record in finals.

Between May and June of 2021, Armstrong dropped two seconds in the 100 back in long course to grab the second spot on the team behind Ryan Murphy.

He started his collegiate career at the University of West Virginia before transferring to Ohio State. His best time at West Virginia was a 46.22 at the 2020 Big 12 Championships.

Ohio State finished 2nd in that relay in 3:01.44 behind Indiana’s Big Ten Meet Record of 3:00.95.

Ohio State took a lead after day 2 of the Big Ten Championships, almost 40 points ahead of Indiana.

