Shane Ryan Eclipses Ben Hensen’s Big Ten 100 Back Record

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

Michigan Wolverines

Penn State senior Shane Ryan took down a nine year-old conference tonight at the 2017 Big Ten Championships. Ryan went 44.65 in the 100 back, 0.07 than Indiana’s Ben Hensen swam in 2008. Tonight’s mark also set a new meet record, beating the 45.07 Ohio State’s Matt McHugh swam last year at this meet.

Ryan’s time tonight is only 0.04 seconds slower than three-time defending NCAA champion and U.S. Open record holder Ryan Murphy’s nation-leading time from the 2016 UGA Fall Invitational. Murphy, coming off an Olympic gold medal, will almost undoubtedly be back in 43-mid range next month at NCAA’s championships, but Ryan is certainly one of the favorite to challenge for second.

Ryan redshirted last year in order to move to Ireland and establish his eligibility to compete for the Emerald Isle internationally. The move paid off, as Ryan made the Olympic team and made it to the semi-finals of the 100 back.