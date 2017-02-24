2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

The 3rd night of finals at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. Central Time. This session’s action includes the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 free relay, and 3-meter diving.

