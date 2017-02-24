2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 3rd night of finals at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. Central Time. This session’s action includes the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 free relay, and 3-meter diving.

One of the big races to watch is the men’s 100 fly, where Texas All-Americans Joseph Schooling and Jack Conger will go head-to-head. Texas’ Will Licon and Madisyn Cox are the swimmers to watch in the 400 IM, as they both chase the Meet Record. The Longhorns’ Clark Smith and Townley Haas will headline the 200 free field. In the women’s 100 back, Texas teammates Tasija Karosas and Claire Adams will race for gold.

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING

 

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.49
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 54.49
  • Big 12 Record: Triin Aljand (2008)- 51.32
  • Conference Meet Record: Lily Moldenhauer (2014)- 51.92

 

MEN’S 100 FLY

 

WOMEN’S 400 IM

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:05.36
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:19.39
  • Big 12 Record: Kathleen Hersey (2009)- 4:01.91
  • Conference Meet Record: Madisyn Cox (2016)- 4:04.67

 

MEN’S 400 IM

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:40.76
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:54.49
  • Big 12 Record: Will Licon (2015)- 3:36.37
  • Conference Meet Record: Jonathan Roberts (2016)- 3:41.54

 

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:43.63
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99
  • Big 12 Record: Karlee Bispo (2012)- 1:42.78
  • Conference Meet Record: Karlee Bispo (2011) 1:43.43

 

MEN’S 200 FREE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:32.97
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.99
  • Big 12 Record: Townley Haas (2016)- 1:30.46
  • Conference Meet Record: Ricky Berens (2009)- 1:32.01

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 59.04
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:02.49
  • Big 12 Record: Breeja Larson (2012)- 57.51
  • Conference Meet Record: Breeja Larson (2012)- 57.92

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.93
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.39
  • Big 12 Record: Will Licon (2017)- 51.17
  • Conference Meet Record: Will Licon (2017)- 51.17

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.45
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.09
  • Big 12 Record: Tasija Karosas (2016)- 51.40
  • Conference Meet Record: Tasija Karosas (2016)- 51.40

 

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.37
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.49
  • Big 12 Record: Neil Walker (1997)- 44.92
  • Conference Meet Record: Andrew Marsh (2016)- 45.41

 

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING

 

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:28.98
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:29.75
  • Big 12 Conference Record: Texas (2012)- 1:27.65
  • Big 12 Meet Record: Texas (2011)- 1:28.15

 

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:17.77
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:18.46
  • Big 12 Conference Record: Texas (2016)- 1:14.88
  • Big 12 Meet Record: Texas (2009)- 1:16.89

 

