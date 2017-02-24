2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
The highly anticipated 200 free matchup between Stanford teammates Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships did not disappoint. Manuel shot off the blocks to take the early lead, but Ledecky made a late charge to try and run her down. At the touch, Manuel did just enough to hold Ledecky off, winning in 1:40.37 to Ledecky’s 1:40.50. Both swimmers were under the previous Meet Record of 1:41.09 set by Cal’s Missy Franklin in 2015.
Lia Neal rounded out the podium in 1:43.62, giving Stanford a sweep of the podium in 2 events so far in tonight’s session
Simone Manuel vs. Katie Ledecky Splits Comparison:
|Swimmer
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|3rd 50
|4th 50
|Final Time
|Simone Manuel
|23.05
|25.23
|25.65
|26.44
|1:40.37
|Katie Ledecky
|24.04
|25.51
|25.71
|25.24
|1:40.50
With those times, Manuel and Ledecky are now the 2nd and 3rd fastest performers in history, moving ahead of U.S. Olympian Allison Schmitt, who won Olympic gold in the 200 meter free at the London Games.
All Time Top Performers: Women’s 200 Free
- Missy Franklin (2015)- 1:39.10
- Simone Manuel (2017)- 1:40.37
- Katie Ledecky (2017)- 1:40.50
- Allison Schmitt (2015)- 1:40.62
- Megan Romano (2012)- 1:41.21
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Simone Manuel Blasts 1:40.3 200 Free for New Pac-12 Meet Record"
Great racing Simone Manuel. Best times are always the best! 😱
Ledecky could swim either the 400 IM or the 200 free at this point. She is capable of winning both, but Stanford has Eastin in the 400 IM and Manuel in the 200 free, so either way they will most likely take both. I think Ledecky will do the 400 IM just because of the 3:57 she just put up, and because Manuel is the huge favorite if you factor out Ledecky, doesn’t look like anyone can beat her (whereas Eastin is not as clear a favorite)
doing that after a AR 400 IM is pretty impressive.