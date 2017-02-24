Simone Manuel Blasts 1:40.3 200 Free for New Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The highly anticipated 200 free matchup between Stanford teammates Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships did not disappoint. Manuel shot off the blocks to take the early lead, but Ledecky made a late charge to try and run her down. At the touch, Manuel did just enough to hold Ledecky off, winning in 1:40.37 to Ledecky’s 1:40.50. Both swimmers were under the previous Meet Record of 1:41.09 set by Cal’s Missy Franklin in 2015.

Lia Neal rounded out the podium in 1:43.62, giving Stanford a sweep of the podium in 2 events so far in tonight’s session

Simone Manuel vs. Katie Ledecky Splits Comparison:

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time Simone Manuel 23.05 25.23 25.65 26.44 1:40.37 Katie Ledecky 24.04 25.51 25.71 25.24 1:40.50

With those times, Manuel and Ledecky are now the 2nd and 3rd fastest performers in history, moving ahead of U.S. Olympian Allison Schmitt, who won Olympic gold in the 200 meter free at the London Games.

All Time Top Performers: Women’s 200 Free