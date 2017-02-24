Ally Howe Tears Down Coughlin’s 100 Back American Record with 49.69

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 3 at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving championships, Ally Howe accomplished something that hasn’t been done in 15 years. Howe became the 2nd woman in history to break 50 seconds in the 100 back, successfully defending her Pac-12 title with a blistering 49.69. With that, she erased Natalie Coughlin‘s elusive American Record of 49.97, which was set back in 2002.

Howe just took down the last remaining American or U.S. Open Record in yards that was set before the supersuit era. The oldest record in the books is now Peter Vanderkaay’s 500 free record from 2008.

Howe’s Splits By 50:

1st 50- 24.12

2nd 50- 25.57

Final Time- 49.69

Finishing 2nd was Cal’s Kathleen Baker, who took the Olympic sivler in the 100 back this summer, with a personal best 50.27. Howe is now the fastest performer of all time, while Baker moves up to 4th all time. Both swimmers moved ahead of Janet Hu, who sits as the 6th fastest all time with her 50.29 from this morning’s preliminary heats.

All Time Top Performers: Women’s 100 Back