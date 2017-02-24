2017 Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for day 3 finals at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Tonight, we’ll see competiton in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 400 medley relay, and 3-meter diving.

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky will take on a tough 400 IM/200 free double tonight. In the 400 IM, she’ll be up against defending champ Ella Eastin and fellow Cardinal freshman Allie Szekely. Shortly afterwards in the 200 free, she’ll go head-to-head with teammate Simone Manuel.

The Cardinal’s Janet Hu will also headline a double, as she’s the top seed in both the 100 fly and 100 back. She’s not far from breaking 50 seconds in either race after turning in Meet Record times of 50.38 in the 100 fly and 50.29 in the 100 back this morning. She’ll have some tough competition in both races, with USC’s Louise Hansson and Cal’s Farida Osman and Noemie Thomas in the 100 fly. In the 100 back, she’ll go up against teammate Ally Howe, the defnding champion, as well as UCLA’s Linnea Mack and the powerhouse Cal backstroke duo of Amy Bilquist and Kathleen Baker.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:05.36

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:19.39

Pac-12 Conference Record: Katinka Hosszu (2012)- 3:56.54

Pac-12 Meet Record: Julia Smit (2010)- 3:58.23

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky busted out a new American Record to win the 400 IM over defending champion Ella Eastin, touching the wall in 3:57.69 to take down the previous record of 3:57.89 done by Caitlin Leverenz in 2012.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.49

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 54.49

Pac-12 Conference Record: Natalie Coughlin (2002)- 50.01

Pac-12 Meet Record: Janet Hu (2017)- 50.38

USC freshman Louise Hansson has played a huge role for the Trojans this season. Tonight, she won her first Pac-12 championship title, out-touching Cal’s defending champ Farida Osman by a hundredth, 50.39 to 50.40. Hansson snapped the Cardinl winning streak at this meet, as Stanford’s Janet Hu, who set the Meet Record at 50.38 this morning, took 3rd in 50.59.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:43.63

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99

Pac-12 Conference Record: Missy Franklin (2015)- 1:39.10

Pac-12 Meet Record: Missy Franklin (2015)- 1:41.09

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 59.04

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:02.49

Pac-12 Conference Record: Sarah Haase (2016)- 58.02

Pac-12 Meet Record: Sarah Haase (2016)- 58.02

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.45

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.09

Pac-12 Conference Record: Natalie Coughlin (2002)- 49.97

Pac-12 Meet Record: Janet Hu (2017)- 50.29

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY