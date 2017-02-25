Joseph Schooling Scratches 200 Fly Final at Big 12 Championships

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Swimming fans will miss out on a Joseph Schooling vs. Jack Conger battle in the 200 fly in tonight’s finals session at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas. According to the heat sheets for tonight’s session, Schooling has scratched out of finals, bumping Conger up as the top seed. The 2 Longhorns went 1-2 in this event atlast season’s NCAA championship meet, with Schooling breaking the NCAA Record and Conger breaking the American Record.

Schooling’s performances at this meet bode well for the upcoming NCAA championships next month. Florida’s Caeleb Dressel established himself as Schooling’s biggest contender in the 100 fly when he turned in an unshaved 44.2 at the SEC Championships, but Schooling bettered that last night with a 44.06 in the Big 12 100 fly final. That was just 5 hundredths shy of the 44.01 he swam to win the NCAA title last season. In March, Schooling could potentially become the first swimmer in NCAA history to swim a 43-second 100 fly.