Tasija Karosas Clips Big 12 Meet Record; Wins 200 Back in 1:51.1

  February 25th, 2017

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas’ Tasija Karosas completed a successful sweep of the backstroke titles at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, winning gold in a Big 12 Meet Record time of 1:51.11. With that, she clipped her former Meet Record of 1:51.21 from last season’s Big 12 meet. She was also just over a half second off of her own Big 12 Conference Record, which stands at a 1:50.

Karosas got her hand on the wall just ahead of teammate Claire Adams, who was also under the previous Meet Record with a quick 1:51.16. Adams tried to run her down with a 27.90 on the final 50, but Karosas held her off by 5 hundredths.

Splits Comparison By 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time
Tasija Karosas 26.33 27.91 28.65 28.22 1:51.11
Claire Adams 26.44 28.17 28.65 27.90 1:51.16

With Karosas and Adams securing the 1-2 finish, the Longhorns swept the podium, as teammates Kaitlin Harty and Quinn Carrozza battled it out for bronze. Harty got to the wall in 1:54.28 to take 3rd, just a hundredth ahead of Carrozza (1:54.29).

