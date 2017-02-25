Tasija Karosas Clips Big 12 Meet Record; Wins 200 Back in 1:51.1

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Texas’ Tasija Karosas completed a successful sweep of the backstroke titles at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, winning gold in a Big 12 Meet Record time of 1:51.11. With that, she clipped her former Meet Record of 1:51.21 from last season’s Big 12 meet. She was also just over a half second off of her own Big 12 Conference Record, which stands at a 1:50.

Karosas got her hand on the wall just ahead of teammate Claire Adams, who was also under the previous Meet Record with a quick 1:51.16. Adams tried to run her down with a 27.90 on the final 50, but Karosas held her off by 5 hundredths.

Splits Comparison By 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time Tasija Karosas 26.33 27.91 28.65 28.22 1:51.11 Claire Adams 26.44 28.17 28.65 27.90 1:51.16

With Karosas and Adams securing the 1-2 finish, the Longhorns swept the podium, as teammates Kaitlin Harty and Quinn Carrozza battled it out for bronze. Harty got to the wall in 1:54.28 to take 3rd, just a hundredth ahead of Carrozza (1:54.29).