Tasija Karosas Clips Big 12 Meet Record; Wins 200 Back in 1:51.1

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Live Results
Texas’ Tasija Karosas completed a successful sweep of the backstroke titles at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, winning gold in a Big 12 Meet Record time of 1:51.11. With that, she clipped her former Meet Record of 1:51.21 from last season’s Big 12 meet. She was also just over a half second off of her own Big 12 Conference Record, which stands at a 1:50.
Karosas got her hand on the wall just ahead of teammate Claire Adams, who was also under the previous Meet Record with a quick 1:51.16. Adams tried to run her down with a 27.90 on the final 50, but Karosas held her off by 5 hundredths.
Splits Comparison By 50:
|Swimmer
|1st 50 Split
|2nd 50 Split
|3rd 50 Split
|4th 50 Split
|Final Time
|Tasija Karosas
|26.33
|27.91
|28.65
|28.22
|1:51.11
|Claire Adams
|26.44
|28.17
|28.65
|27.90
|1:51.16
With Karosas and Adams securing the 1-2 finish, the Longhorns swept the podium, as teammates Kaitlin Harty and Quinn Carrozza battled it out for bronze. Harty got to the wall in 1:54.28 to take 3rd, just a hundredth ahead of Carrozza (1:54.29).
