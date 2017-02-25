Zionsville (IN) Breaks National HS Record in 200 Medley Relay

2017 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 24th-25th, 2017

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Single Classification

Live results

Full recap to come at the conclusion of the finals session.

The boys’ 200 medley relay from Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana has broken the National Public High School Record in the 200 yard medley relay, swimming a 1:29.44 on Saturday at the Indiana State Championship meet.

The team of Tyler Harmon, Brock Brown, Andrew Schuler, and Jack Franzman combined to better the 1:29.64 done by Chesterton’s legendary 2014 relay that included future Olympian Blake Pieroni.

While that Chesterton relay was faster on each of the first 3 splits, Zionsville’s anchor Franzman, who would go on to win the 50 free in 20.00, made up the difference with a split more than a full-second better than Chesterton’s anchor.

It's @ZCSeagles taking 1st in the 200 medley relay with an insane time of 1:29.44. That's a new national record! @indyhsscores pic.twitter.com/tRuBiFhyai — Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) February 25, 2017

Comparative splits:

Zionsville ’17 Chesterton ’14 New Record Old Record Tyler Harmon – 22.68 Aaron Whitaker – 21.90 Brock Brown – 25.18 Jack Wallar – 25.12 Andrew Schuler – 21.79 Blake Pieroni – 21.61 Jack Franzman – 19.79 Gary Kostbade – 21.01 1:29.44 1:29.64

This is the second National Record that has been broken at the state meet. in the prelims of the 200 free with a 1:33.30, and returned with a 1:33.79 in finals.