Zionsville (IN) Breaks National HS Record in 200 Medley Relay

2017 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • February 24th-25th, 2017
  • IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Single Classification
The boys’ 200 medley relay from Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana has broken the National Public High School Record in the 200 yard medley relay, swimming a 1:29.44 on Saturday at the Indiana State Championship meet.

The team of Tyler HarmonBrock BrownAndrew Schuler, and Jack Franzman combined to better the 1:29.64 done by Chesterton’s legendary 2014 relay that included future Olympian Blake Pieroni.

While that Chesterton relay was faster on each of the first 3 splits, Zionsville’s anchor Franzman, who would go on to win the 50 free in 20.00, made up the difference with a split more than a full-second better than Chesterton’s anchor.

Comparative splits:

Zionsville ’17 Chesterton ’14
New Record Old Record
Tyler Harmon – 22.68 Aaron Whitaker – 21.90
Brock Brown – 25.18 Jack Wallar – 25.12
Andrew Schuler – 21.79 Blake Pieroni – 21.61
Jack Franzman – 19.79 Gary Kostbade – 21.01
1:29.44 1:29.64

This is the second National Record that has been broken at the state meet.  in the prelims of the 200 free with a 1:33.30, and returned with a 1:33.79 in finals.

  1. B1G Poppa says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Aaron Whitaker would’ve been quite a difference-maker in Columbus this weekend.

    Reply
  2. Beardman! says:
    February 25, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Congratulations to the boys from Zionsville. They worked their butts off for this record for the past four years they deserve it!

    Reply
  3. Beardman! says:
    February 25, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Congratulations to the group of guys from Zionsville great group, of guys they deserve it

    Reply

