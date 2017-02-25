8th EurocomSwim at Massy: Desplanches and Bonnet Each Pull in Doubles

8th EurocomSwim National Meet at Massy (50m)

Day Two

The afternoon session began with the finals of the 50 fly, in which 15-year-old Mathilde Descamps of Moreuil destroyed the competition, dropping .05 off her previous best and winning with 27.76, the only sub-28 in the field. Sedef Sezginer of Turkey, who swims with Club des Nageurs de Paris, touched second in 28.56. Laurine Del’Homme of CNO St-Germain-en-Laye/INSEP was just .01 behind with 28.57 for third. In the men’s race, Thomas Pemole, also from Moreuil, won in 24.84. Creteil Natation’s Flavien Aubry touched second in 24.90.

Anaïs Charro of Creteil won the women’s 50 breast. The only athlete born in the 90s in the championship final, Charro took .26 off her seed time and won with 32.81. Camille Mallet of Amiens (33.18) and Clara Basso-Bert of SFO Courbevoie/INSEP (33.27) rounded out the podium. Courbevoie’s Talal M’Rabet and Melvin Maillot went 1-2 in the men’s 50 breast with 29.43 and 29.51, respectively. Their 15-year-old teammate Carl Aitkaci took sixth with 30.42.

As with the 800 free on Friday, Montpellier teammates Sharon van Rouwendaal (4:14.36) and Anna Egorova (4:15.21) finished 1-2 in the 400 free. Similarly, Marc-Antoine Olivier of Denain Natation won the men’s race, completing his sweep of distance freestyle races at the meet. Olivier went 3:56.87; he was the only sub-4:00 in the field. Enzo Roldan Munoz of Lyon/INSEP took second with 4:01.19. Hadrien Salvan of Mouettes de Paris went a best time by just a tick, earning the bronze in 4:02.49.

The 200 fly featured France’s current #1s in both the women’s and men’s races. Lara Grangeon, who swims for CN Calédoniens but has been training in Nice since Rio, won the women’s race in a comfortable 2:12.57. Jordan Coelho of Vanves, who trains in Antibes where French record-holder Franck Esposito coaches, won the men’s event with 1:58.91.

In an exciting 100 back final, Russia’s Valériya Egorova touched out her Montpellier teammate, van Rouwendaal, 1:03.93 to 1:03.99. Egorova improved on her seed time by .01. Clothilde Cousson of Courbevoie/INSEP edged Bertille Cousson of Thourotte, 1:05.30 to 1:05.86, for third. Nice’s Ladislas Salczer improved his seed time by .32 with his 57.97 win in the men’s race. Courbevoie’s Souhaiel Chatti touched second in 57.17, with ES Massy’s Matéo Fourmy just behind in third with 59.76.

Morgane Blanchard of Nice won the women’s 200 breast over club-mate Grangeon, 2:35.93 to 2:36.01. Three 15-year-olds followed the veterans: Romy Cucumel of Clamart (2:36.25), Basso-Bert (2:37.87), and Mallet (2:38.43). Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, who trains in Nice, won the men’s 200 breast with a best-by-7/10, 2:14.98. He was followed by top-seeded M’Rabet (2:20.97) and his Courbevoie teammate Yann Quiertant (2:22.19).

Nice’s Charlotte Bonnet claimed the women’s 100 free title in 54.54. Off her best time by just over 6/10, Bonnet still smoked the field. Mathilde Jean of Amiens came in second with 57.98, just touching out Bonnet’s teammates Isabelle Mabboux (58.09) and Anaïs Arlandis (58.15). Another Niçois stood atop the podium in the men’s event; Charles Rihoux won a tight race over Salvan of Mouettes de Paris, 52.07 to 52.15. The fastest time of the day, however, came from Théo Berry of Angers/INSEP, who won the B final in 51.58.

Bonnet bounced back to win the following event, the 200 IM, with a sluggish 2:17.55. She was nonetheless the fastest by 5+ seconds, as Morgane Bihan of CSN Guyancourt (2:22.39) and Alizée Borgogno of Nice (2:22.93) battled for the silver medal. Nice’s Desplanches, the Swiss national record-holder in the event, won a largely uncontested men’s race in 2:01.50. M’Rabet of Courbevoie was runner-up with 2:08.67. 15-year-old Mewen Tomas of Amiens finished third in 2:09.48.