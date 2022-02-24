2022 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, WV
- SCY (25 yards)
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (9x)
- Men: Texas (25x)
Team Scores – Thru Day 1
Women
- Texas, 80.0
- Kansas, 68.0
- TCU, 64.0
- Iowa State / West Virginia, 58.0
Men
- Texas, 142.0
- West Virginia, 115.0
- TCU, 107.0
Although Big 12s may lack the drama we see at the other Power Five conference meets in terms of team battles, the first night of individual finals projects to be an exciting one with all six events tightly contested in this morning’s prelims.
The 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free is on tap in the pool, followed by the women’s 1-meter diving finals and then the 400 medley relays.
All six individual champions from last season will be defending their titles tonight, having all qualified either first or second in their respective events. On the men’s side, Texas’ Coby Carrozza, Carson Foster and Daniel Krueger will aim to repeat their titles from last season in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free, respectively, while defending women’s champions Evie Pfeifer, Kelly Pash and Grace Cooper will do the same.
Women’s 500 Free – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:35.76
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:47.20
- Meet Record – 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021
- Conference Record – 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021
Top 3:
- Erica Sullivan – 4:39.46
- Evie Pfeifer – 4:39.92
- Olivia McMurray – 4:46.49
Longhorn teammates Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer traded the lead a couple times throughout the race, but Sullivan kicked it up over the final 50 and hung on to touch first, 4:39.46 to 4:39.92. Pfeifer was a little over three seconds shy of the meet record, which she set here last year.
There was no one else really close, but Texas freshman Olivia McMurray led the rest of the A-final with a 4:46.49, followed by teammate Mary Smutny at 4:47.66
West Virginia’s Abby Reardon (4:51.54) and freshman Emily Knorr (4:53.00) took 5th and 6th behind the Longhorn quartet. Iowa State’s Brinley Horras touched 7th in 4:53.24, followed by Kansas freshman Addi Barnes (4:55.68).
Men’s 500 Free – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:11.62
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:23.34
- Meet Record – 4:11.11, Clark Smith (Texas), 2017
- Conference Record – 4:08.19, Clark Smith (Texas), 2019
Women’s 200 IM – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.94
- Meet Record – 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017
- Conference Record – 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017
Men’s 200 IM – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:41.34
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.77
- Meet Record – 1:41.46, Carson Foster (Texas), 2021
- Conference Record – 1:39.63, John Shebat (Texas), 2019
Women’s 50 Free – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.66
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 22.76
- Meet Record – 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (Texas), 2009
- Conference Record – 21.73, Rebecca Millard (Texas) / Grace Ariola (Texas), 2017 / 2018
Men’s 50 Free – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 18.96
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 19.96
- Meet Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017
- Conference Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017
Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals
Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:31.66
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:33.78
- Meet Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021
- Conference Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021
Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:05.47
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:07.53
- Meet Record – 3:02.11, Texas, 2021
- Conference Record – 2:59.22, Texas, 2017
Only 3 mens teams. Forgive me if this isnt an appropriate place to ask but what happens to Big XII mens swimming after Texas leaves?
More teams joining I believe. But the bigger question is why are West Virginia and tcu so slow when (I’m assuming) they are fully funded
There are other teams joining the Big 12 when the change happens – including Houston, BYU and Cincinnati as of now that have swim teams.