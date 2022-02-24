2022 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores – Thru Day 1

Women

Texas, 80.0 Kansas, 68.0 TCU, 64.0 Iowa State / West Virginia, 58.0

Men

Texas, 142.0 West Virginia, 115.0 TCU, 107.0

Although Big 12s may lack the drama we see at the other Power Five conference meets in terms of team battles, the first night of individual finals projects to be an exciting one with all six events tightly contested in this morning’s prelims.

The 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free is on tap in the pool, followed by the women’s 1-meter diving finals and then the 400 medley relays.

All six individual champions from last season will be defending their titles tonight, having all qualified either first or second in their respective events. On the men’s side, Texas’ Coby Carrozza, Carson Foster and Daniel Krueger will aim to repeat their titles from last season in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free, respectively, while defending women’s champions Evie Pfeifer, Kelly Pash and Grace Cooper will do the same.

Women’s 500 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:35.76

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:47.20

Meet Record – 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

(Texas), 2021 Conference Record – 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

Top 3:

Longhorn teammates Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer traded the lead a couple times throughout the race, but Sullivan kicked it up over the final 50 and hung on to touch first, 4:39.46 to 4:39.92. Pfeifer was a little over three seconds shy of the meet record, which she set here last year.

There was no one else really close, but Texas freshman Olivia McMurray led the rest of the A-final with a 4:46.49, followed by teammate Mary Smutny at 4:47.66

West Virginia’s Abby Reardon (4:51.54) and freshman Emily Knorr (4:53.00) took 5th and 6th behind the Longhorn quartet. Iowa State’s Brinley Horras touched 7th in 4:53.24, followed by Kansas freshman Addi Barnes (4:55.68).

Men’s 500 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:11.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:23.34

Meet Record – 4:11.11, Clark Smith (Texas), 2017

Conference Record – 4:08.19, Clark Smith (Texas), 2019

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.94

Meet Record – 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017

Conference Record – 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017

Men’s 200 IM – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:41.34

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.77

Meet Record – 1:41.46, Carson Foster (Texas), 2021

(Texas), 2021 Conference Record – 1:39.63, John Shebat (Texas), 2019

Women’s 50 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 22.76

Meet Record – 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (Texas), 2009

Conference Record – 21.73, Rebecca Millard (Texas) / Grace Ariola (Texas), 2017 / 2018

Men’s 50 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 18.96

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 19.96

Meet Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017

Conference Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:31.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:33.78

Meet Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021

Conference Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals