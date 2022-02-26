2022 NEC Champs: Bryant Men Take Down a Pair of Meet Records on Day 4

2022 NORTHEAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY RESULTS

Women’s Scores After Day Three:

Central Connecticut State Univ – 521 Bryant University – 498 Liu Sharks – 327.5 Wagner College – 303 Sacred Heart University – 257.5 Saint Francis University – 220 Howard University – 193 Mount Saint Mary’s – 127 St. Francis College – 119 Merrimack College – 56

Men’s Scores After Day Three:

Bryant University – 719.5 Howard University – 471 Liu Sharks – 424.5 St. Francis College – 326 Mount Saint Mary’s – 308 Wagner College – 154

Central Connecticut State is still holding a slim lead in the women’s standings as we head into the final day of the meet, while Bryant has the men’s title all but locked up.

For Bryant, a successful Friday finals session was capped with a record-breaking win in the men’s 400 medley relay. Griffin Lajoie (48.51), Fu Kang Wong (54.63), Dom Scifo (48.95), and Matthew Mays (44.90) teamed up to crush the previous NEC meet record of 3:20.00.

Matthew Mays won the men’s 100 back earlier in the session, clocking a 48.17. He established a lead on the first 50 of the race, splitting a 23.00. Fu Kang Wong was another member of the 400 medley relay who also won an individual title on the day. He took the men’s 100 breast in 53.96, narrowly missing the NEC meet record of 53.88, which was set last year by Mount Saint Mary’s Jake Wallace. Wallace came in 2nd this year, swimming a 54.11.

Bryant ‘s Ben Prouty also picked off an NEC meet record, taking men’s 1-meter diving with a score of 251.20. The Bulldogs also kicked off the session with a victory in the men’s 200 fly. Freshman Andrew Gamper put together a great race, and using a strong back half to finish in 1:49.95.

The Bryant women also earned a title on the day, and did so in record-fashion. Reagan Lord won the women’s 100 back with a 53.31, clipping the 7-year-old NEC meet record, which stood at 53.54.

LIU grabbed a win in the women’s 200 fly, where Ella Johnson pulled away from the field on the back half of the race. She finished in 2:01.21, touching first by over 2 seconds. Wagner also picked up a win on the day, with Ellie Eastwood clocking a 1:02.00 to win the women’s 100 breast.

Central Connecticut State was able to end the session on a critical win, taking the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:44.67. Jeannette King (55.18), Cassidy Stotler (1:02.54), Ashley Calderon (55.84), and Katie Czulewicz (51.11) combined to get the job done, holding off LIU to finish first.