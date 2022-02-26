2022 Women’s MAC Champs: Miami’s Maier Shatters MAC Record with 4:08.94 400 IM

2022 MAC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022

Student Recreation Center, Bowling Green, Ohio

Defending Champions: Buffalo (1x)

THURSDAY RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3

Akron – 594.5 Buffalo – 421.5 Miami – 289.5 Eastern Michigan – 247 Ohio – 243 Bowling Green – 217 Ball State – 155.5 Toledo – 149

Akron expanded their lead on day 3 of the 2022 Women’s MAC Championships, and will all but certainly be on top when the meet concludes tomorrow. The Zips picked up two titles on Friday night, taking the 100 fly and the 400 medley relay.

Paulina Nogaj came out on top in the 100 fly, downing the meet record with her performance of 51.76. The previous meet record was held by former Zip Sadie Fazekas from the 2019 MAC Championships. Nogaj was also just shy of the MAC conference record of 51.73, which was set in 2019 by teammate Sarah Watson. Watson came in 2nd last night, clocking a 52.40. Nogaj’s time also marked a pool record, and is without a doubt fast enough to earn an invitation to NCAAs this year. Notably, it was a 1-2-3 punch by Akron, as Zip freshman Abby Daniel took 3rd with a 52.92.

In the 400 medley relay, Akron’s Madelyn Gantrall, Paula Garcia, Paulina Nogaj, and Sarah Watson teamed up for a 3:31.67, missing the NCAA ‘A’ cut by just 0.01 seconds.

Miami’s Nicole Maier had the top swim of the night, posting a massive personal best of 4:08.94. As was the case with her 200 free earlier in the meet, Maier downed the MAC meet and conference records with the performance, shattering the previous mark of 4:11.30 she set last year as a freshman. The swim also marked a new pool record, and just like her 200 free, she’s very likely to earn an NCAA invite with the time.

Buffalo picked up some key victories Friday night as well, led by senior Katie Pollock, who won the 100 breast. Pollock managed to dip under 1:00 for the first time, winning the event in 59.92, which establishes a new pool record and Buffalo team record. Unfortunately, the swim is going to be just a few tenths of a second short of what it will take to earn an NCAA invite this year, but it was a phenomenal race from the senior nonetheless.

Buffalo freshman Sawyer Bosley got the job done in the 200 free, swimming a new best time of 1:46.94. The swim was a huge improvement over the 1:48.37 Bosley swam to lead-off Buffalo’s 800 free relay on Wednesday night. She posted the fastest split in the field on the 1st, 2nd, and 4th 50s of the race last night.

Bowling Green’s Daisy Platts won the 100 back in 52.19, marking a new pool record in her home pool. Platts was just a tick off the MAC record, which stands at 52.10. Additionally, the swim may be fast enough for Platts to earn an invitation to NCAAs.

Day 3 Program Records

Miami (OH)

400 IM: Nicole Maier – 4:08.94 (MAC Record)

Buffalo

100 Back: Hannah Jones – 54.44

