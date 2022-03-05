Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Signs a Fan’s Forehead

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

After finals on Day 3 of the pro swim series in Westmont, swim star Caeleb Dressel was kind enough to greet his adoring public and sign hundreds of autographs. This included caps, kickboards, t-shirts, and even one lucky girl’s forehead.

